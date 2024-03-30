Chelsea will be looking to make it two Premier League wins in as many games when they host a struggling Burnley side at Stamford Bridge today.

Mauricio Pochettino's side beat Eddie Howe's Newcastle United 3-2 in their last league outing, with the Blues earning a first top-flight win in three games.

This afternoon is a great opportunity to extend the club's winning run, facing a side second from bottom in the table and staring relegation right in the face.

Pochettino's side are currently enduring an injury crisis, with the likes of Levi Colwill, Trevoh Chalobah and Roméo Lavia all missing ahead of the encounter - with the latter ruled out for the remainder of the campaign.

Despite the recent troubles, one Chelsea player must start the clash against Vincent Kompany's side given his magnificent display against the same opposition back in October.

Enzo Fernández's stats vs Burnley in October 2023

Pochettino's side claimed a 4-1 victory over the Clarets back in October 2023, with the likes of Raheem Sterling and Cole Palmer both on the scoresheet for the Blues.

However, another player who impressed at Turf Moor that day was midfielder Enzo Fernández, with the Argentinian producing an 8/10 display after having 'orchestrated the match from the middle of the pitch' - as GOAL's Jacob Schneider noted at the time

The 23-year-old played the whole 90 minutes of the victory, having 105 touches and completing 81 passes, at an accuracy rate of 94% - with the World Cup winner running the show in the Blues' midfield.

Chelsea's £107m man also won six of his nine ground duels, whilst making two interceptions and three tackles - as he dominated the midfield alongside fellow big-money signing Moises Caicedo.

Enzo Fernández's stats v Burnley (Oct, 2023) Statistics Tally Minutes played 90 Touches 105 Passes completed 81/88 (94%) Ground duels won 6 Interceptions 2 Tackles 3 Stats via SofaScore

The two have developed a brilliant partnership, starting at the base of the Blues' three-man midfield on at least 20 occasions this season, with the pair undoubtedly the future of the club.

Enzo Fernández's stats for Chelsea

After his arrival back in January 2023, Fernandez has gone on to make 57 appearances for the Blues, scoring seven times, including a brilliant strike in the FA Cup victory over Aston Villa at Villa Park.

He's rapidly become one of the best young talents in the division, with the Argentinian one of the club's star performers despite the disappointing campaign.

During the current campaign, he's featured 24 times in the league, playing for 1,878 minutes, with the 23-year-old one of Pochettino's most important talents.

Given his importance to this Chelsea side and his prior display against today's opponents, Fernandez needs to start to continue his run of starting each of the last seven Premier League outings - giving the Blues the best possible chance of extending their unbeaten run and winning back to back league games for the first time since the end of December.