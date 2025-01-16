Heading into the January transfer window, the main position that seems to be of focus for Enzo Maresca's side is in central defence, with Wesley Fofana and Benoit Badiashile currently out with serious injuries and Axel Disasi being linked with a move away.

However, central defence isn't the only position Chelsea are struggling for cover, as Roméo Lavia has struggled for the second consecutive season to stay fit.

Only managing one appearance in the 2023/24 campaign, Lavia is having a better season this term, making 12 appearances, providing one assist and totalling 588 minutes played.

This has seen Enzo Fernández and Moises Caicedo heavily relied upon in midfield, with other options such as Cesare Casadei, Carney Chukwuemeka, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall and Renato Veiga not being trusted to play these roles in the Premier League under Maresca.

But with the transfer window open, Chelsea could recall one of their players out on loan, much like they have already done to provide centre-back depth with Trevoh Chalobah, in order to provide competition and depth in midfield.

That's rather than signing Kobbie Mainoo from Manchester United...

Chelsea's pursuit of Kobbie Mainoo

Chelsea have been linked with a move for Mainoo in recent weeks, with his Man United contract talks hitting a "stalemate".

The 19-year-old midfielder has made 18 appearances for United this season so far, yet to provide a goal or assist, totalling 1,297 minutes played.

That said, he could leave the Red Devils behind and it's the Stamford Bridge outfit who are 'leading the race' for the England international's signature.

But, given the form of Caicedo and Fernandez, do they really need him? Arguably not, particularly when they may already have their own Mainoo in the ranks too.

Chelsea's very own Kobbie Mainoo

Andrey Santos is currently spending the 2024/25 campaign on loan with Chelsea's "feeder" team Strasbourg in Ligue 1, making 17 appearances so far this season, scoring seven goals and, providing one assist. It's safe to say he's been rather impressive.

The 20-year-old Brazilian was signed back in the 2023 summer transfer window, joining for a fee of around £13m from Vasco da Gama in Brazil. Since then, he has yet to play a single senior team game for the Blues.

Like Mainoo, Santos is seen as a box-to-box midfielder, having the quality to drop deep, link play and progress through the lines in the build-up, whilst also having the quality to arrive in the penalty area, scoring goals and providing output for his side.

Considering the fee it would cost to bring Mainoo to the club, Chelsea could instead look to bring Santos back from loan. He is currently outperforming the Englishman this season and has been aptly labelled as a "one-man war machine" in the past by scout Jacek Kulig.

Santos vs Mainoo comparison (2024/25) Stats (per 90 mins) Santos Mainoo Goals 0.42 0.00 Assists 0.00 0.00 xG 0.21 0.04 Progressive Carries 1.08 1.38 Progressive Passes 4.97 3.90 Passes Attempted 50.1 48.7 Pass Completion % 87.5% 86.6% Key Passes 0.89 1.06 Tackles + Interceptions 4.88 4.08 Recoveries 6.62 5.04 Stats taken from FBref

When analysing the metrics of Santos, you can clearly see his ability to affect all aspects of play, having the progressive qualities needed in midfield, the creativity to play through the lines, the nose for a goal when arriving in the box, and having the defensive duel ability to protect his team's defensive line.

A carry is considered progressive if the ball is moved towards the opponent's goal at least 10 yards from its starting point or is carried into the penalty area.

Whilst Mainoo shows brilliant levels of press resistance, often carrying the ball seamlessly through the midfield in tight spaces, Santos has the capability to do this, whilst also offering more out-of-possession, making ball recoveries more frequently, and even showing leadership traits on the pitch.

Recalling Santos would provide Chelsea with excellent midfield depth. However, if Lavia does manage to stay fit for the rest of the season, the young Brazilian may struggle for consistent minutes, making it a tough decision to recall him from a very successful loan with Strasbourg so far.