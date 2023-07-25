Since making the move to Chelsea for a reported £88.5m in January, Mykhailo Mudryk has failed to live up to the price tag at Stamford Bridge, failing to score a single Premier League goal, as the Blues fell to a bottom-half finish.

The Ukraine winger wasn't helped by the chaos of Graham Potter's tenure, followed by the failure of interim boss Frank Lampard, in a run that saw Chelsea fail to win the legend's first six games in charge.

For an £88.5m fee, though, the expectations were far higher for Mudryk. He simply did not live up to the hype, however.

Nonetheless, at 22, he has plenty of time to burst into life at Stamford Bridge. And, after impressing in pre-season under Mauricio Pochettino so far – and showing glimpses of his top talent with Ukraine's U21 side at the European Championship – Chelsea could finally have the player they paid for.

The winger recently spoke about his initial struggles, and what's to come.

What did Mykhailo Mudryk say?

Speaking after Chelsea's 4-3 victory over Brighton & Hove Albion in pre-season, in which he scored, Mudryk said, via ESPN: "I feel happy for all the work I put into this goal.

"It is not all my potential. It is only 20 percent. I feel good because playing under Pochettino, our manager, it is nice, it is enjoyable and it is a new team which is also enjoyable."

Claiming that he's only at 20 percent potential, the Blues have themselves a player ready to take the Premier League by storm next season. Praising Pochettino already too for the role he's played behind the scenes in helping him improve, we could finally see the winger burst into life as they build a relationship.

As the chaos dies down at the London club, and Pochettino settles into life at the club, Mudryk may well do the same.

His goal against Brighton was particularly impressive, orchestrating the move, before finishing it off in style, volleying home into the bottom left for his first Chelsea goal.

What is the market value of Mykhailo Mudryk?

After struggling last season, Mudryk isn't quite worth the reported £88.5m that the Blues paid for him back in January. Naturally, his value decreased.

Now, according to Transfermarkt, the winger is worth just €50m (£43.04m), which is less than half of what Chelsea initially splashed out for his signature back in January.

The hope will be that Mudryk realises his potential under Pochettino in the coming months.

It will certainly help if the club maintains some stability after a rollercoaster ride in the last campaign, which ended with little to no joy.

The Blues' main goal will be to get back into the Champions League after such a disappointing finish last time out, which saw them fail to qualify for Europe altogether.

It will be difficult given the competition in England's top flight, however, with Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur, and Newcastle United all vying for a place.

If Mudryk can hit top form, though, then Chelsea may just unlock themselves an unexpected talisman to lead the way in the coming months. Those in London could finally get the Eden Hazard replacement that they have so desperately been longing for.

It will certainly be an interesting season to watch.