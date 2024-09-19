A member of the Chelsea squad is "desperate" to leave Stamford Bridge and a January exit has been described as "very possible", with Enzo Maresca's side also open to doing business.

Maresca not afraid to axe unwanted Chelsea players

New head coach Maresca has shown that he is not afraid to omit unwanted players during his tenure so far.

The Italian, speaking to the press earlier this summer, was candid in his message that those not in his plans will have to find a new club, with Raheem Sterling allowed to join Arsenal on loan and Ben Chilwell briefly omitted from first-team training.

"Brutal? I don't think so. I try to be honest," said Maresca on his out-of-favour players at Chelsea.

"I can repeat again if it's not clear: I spoke with Raheem before the City game. I said he is going to struggle to get minutes with us and this is the reason why he is out of the squad.

Chelsea's next Premier League fixtures Date West Ham (away) September 21 Brighton (home) September 28 Nottingham Forest (home) October 6 Liverpool (away) October 20 Newcastle (home) October 27

"With Chilly, I said he is a lovely guy, but he is going to struggle because of his position. He is going to struggle. If you define this as brutal, it's up to you to decide. For me, it's not brutal, it's just honest."

Chilwell was attracting interest from Turkey but failed to secure a move away from Stamford Bridge, with Marc Cucurella now the much-preferred option for Maresca at left-back.

Maresca also decided to let David Datro Fofana leave Chelsea recently. The Ivorian joined Turkish Süper Lig club Göztepe on loan, with Angelo Gabriel also sealing an out-of-window move to Saudi side Al-Nassr.

Chelsea have a bloated squad right now and PSR concerns mean they could have to seriously consider selling more players before the next financial deadline in 2025.

Another high-profile player who could be next to quit the club is winger Mykhailo Mudryk, who Chelsea signed for an initial £62 million (rising to £88.5m with add-ons).

There are suggestions that Mudryk is battling for his Chelsea future right now, and other reports claim that the Ukraine international could be let go at the turn of the year, either on loan or permanently.

Mudryk "desperate" to leave Chelsea with January exit "very possible"

TEAMtalk have shared an update on the possibility of this happening, whilst revealing the 23-year-old's own stance on a winter move.

It is believed Mudryk is "desperate" to leave Chelsea, and a January move away for the player is "very possible". The Blues are open to doing business with interested sides, coming after Maresca made it clear to the winger that he has some work to do to make his starting eleven regularly.

A loan move is seen as the most likely outcome rather than a permanent deal, with Marseille emerging as real suitors. The Ligue 1 side, led by ex-Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi, have already signed a plethora of ex-Premier League players over the last few months, and they're apparently big admirers of Mudryk.