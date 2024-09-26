A "generational" player in Chelsea's squad may have no choice but to wave goodbye to Enzo Maresca and leave in January, for one key reason.

Players who could leave Chelsea in 2025

As the new Premier League season gets underway, we're starting to get a good idea of the players firmly in Maresca's plans for 2024/2025, and those who look set to feature in more of a bit-part role.

Then, there are those who will be shipped out of Stamford Bridge altogether. Despite the summer transfer window just closing, we're already seeing reports that Maresca could green-light exits for a few big-names in his squad.

Indeed, Axel Disasi is on the Chelsea transfer list, with the Frenchman struggling to find his best form since arriving from Monaco in a £38.5 million deal last summer. Most recently, Disasi struggled as a makeshift right-back against Bournemouth, and was hauled off just past the hour mark.

Chelsea's next Premier League fixtures Date Brighton (home) September 28 Nottingham Forest (home) October 6 Liverpool (away) October 20 Newcastle (home) October 27 Man United (away) November 3

Maresca elected to play Tosin Adarabioyo at right-back over Disasi in their following Premier League game against West Ham, so the writing could be on the wall for him this winter if he doesn't pick up form.

Meanwhile, fellow defender Benoit Badiashile could also be sold by Chelsea, with the £90,000-per-week France international yet to play a single top flight minute so far this term.

Left-back Ben Chilwell has been heavily linked with a Chelsea exit, and Maresca has even admitted that they were looking to offload the 27-year-old this summer, but he's now back in the fold and re-introduced to first team training.

"Hopefully we can give him some minutes tomorrow," said Maresca on Chilwell's status in the team before their EFL Cup win over Barrow.

“The idea for him was to leave. In the moment that he’s here, he’s one of the squad, he’s training. He will be in the squad tomorrow and hopefully we can give him some minutes.”

Of course, there is also the case of winger Mykhailo Mudryk, who Chelsea splashed £89 million to sign (including add-ons) in January last year.

Mudryk could have no choice but to quit Chelsea

The Ukraine international played 90 minutes against Barrow, and chalked up an assist in what was a solid display, but supporters will be keen to see him perform against elite-level opposition.

As per Football Insider and journalist Pete O'Rourke, sources have described his situation as "difficult", and it is believed Mudryk may have little choice but to leave Chelsea in January if he doesn't begin to feature more regularly.

It will apparently be difficult for the 23-year-old to turn his fortunes around at the club, despite sources describing him as a "generational" talent in other reports, and Maresca hasn't exactly hid the fact that Mudryk needs to up his game.

“I don’t think it’s a lack of confidence. Misha is Misha," said Maresca on Mudryk before Barrow. "You have to accept the way he is. Hopefully he can get minutes and do better.”