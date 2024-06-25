One Chelsea player faces "new doubt" over his future and could push to leave Stamford Bridge on one condition, with new head coach Enzo Maresca set to have a real influence.

Players who could be sold by Chelsea this summer

Ian Maatsen has joined Thiago Silva out of the Chelsea exit door, with the highly-rated Dutch full-back completing his Aston Villa medical on Monday and Omari Kelleyman going the other way in a separate £19 million deal (Nizaar Kinsella).

Chelsea and Villa agreed on a £35 million-plus fee for Maatsen, shaking hands on a club-to-club deal last week, with the Villans then sorting out personal terms. The fee received for him will come as a significant boost for co-Chelsea sporting directors Laurence Stewart and Paul Winstanley, who are tasked with bolstering Maresca's squad ahead of next season.

The 22-year-old performed exceptionally on loan at Borussia Dortmund last season, helping them reach the Champions League final, but there was little room in Chelsea's already-bloated squad for Maatsen. Attention now turns to who could follow the defender out, and there are many names up for the chopping block.

Chelsea's best-performing players in the Premier League last season Average match rating (WhoScored) Cole Palmer 7.48 Conor Gallagher 7.13 Nicolas Jackson 7.07 Moises Caicedo 6.85 Noni Madueke 6.84

Romelu Lukaku, Armando Broja, Conor Gallagher, Malang Sarr, Kepa Arrizabalaga, Trevoh Chalobah, Omari Hutchinson, Lesley Ugochukwu, Marc Cucurella and Conor Gallagher are all players who could be sold by Chelsea this summer, according to various reports from the last few months.

Despite some reports, Chelsea are under no pressure to sell by June 30 to comply with PSR, according to Sky Sports. However, they will have to sell before next year's deadline of June 30, or risk facing stiff sanctions from the Premier League.

Time is on their side in this regard, but it will nevertheless be difficult to find potential buyers for every single one of the aforementioned players. Another squad member who faces uncertainty, according to Football Insider journalist Pete O'Rourke, is winger Mykhailo Mudryk.

Mykhailo Mudryk could push to leave Chelsea

As per his information, Mudryk could push to leave Chelsea if Maresca doesn't give him the necessary game time, and he's facing a crucial pre-season as a result.

His future is under "new doubt", and may well be an exit nominee despite only joining in January of last year for a mammoth £89 million fee. The Ukraine star has gone on to make 58 appearances in all competitions for the Blues since putting pen to paper on a transfer from Shakhtar Donetsk.

He's scored just seven goals and racked up four assists in that time, though Mudryk has been praised in flashes and even compared to Arjen Robben by Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard.

“Mykhaylo Mudryk looks the real deal, some of his clips today were outstanding," said Gerrard on TNT Sports.

"He reminded me a little bit of Arjen Robben, his footwork, how quick he is, how he manipulates the ball, I would be very excited if I was Chelsea.”