A number of fans on Twitter have slammed Chelsea winger Mykhailo Mudryk after he failed to impress yet again in his club's most recent defeat.

What's the latest on Mykhailo Mudryk?

On Saturday evening, the 22-year-old was named in the starting lineup for the Blues as they took on Aston Villa at Stamford Bridge in the Premier League.

However, Graham Potter and co were embarrassed at home as the Villans picked up an impressive 2-0 win thanks to goals in each half from Ollie Watkins and John McGinn.

Seeing as Chelsea paid a mammoth £88.5m to sign Mudryk from Shakhtar Donetsk – offering him a wage of £97,000 per week – there has been plenty of pressure for the youngster to perform.

However, things haven't really gone well for him in west London so far. After all, he has just one assist and zero goals in his first eight appearances for the club so far.

His poor form was summed up in a recent game for Ukraine against England when he picked up a SofaScore match rating of 5.7 – the lowest on the pitch for either team – and was slammed by fans online.

Sadly for Mudryk, he repeated the trick for Chelsea as he struggled yet once more and delivered another shocking performance, once again as the lowest-ranked player on the pitch (5.8 this time) and was hooked by Potter before the hour mark.

Damningly, after 31 minutes, with Villa already 1-0, the winger was actually put through on goal but finished tamely as he fired the ball weakly at goal for Emi Martinez to stop with ease.

It's safe to say, fans online weren't too forgiving of the miss as they took to Twitter to make their feelings known. Here are some of the strongest reactions...

BBC Match of the Day even got in on the fun...

Others even confirmed him to the club's former striker Timo Werner...