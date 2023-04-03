Chelsea winger Mykhailo Mudryk has been slammed for his dismal display in the recent defeat at Stamford Bridge against Aston Villa.

Does Potter trust Mudryk?

The Ukrainian was awarded a start in Saturday's Premier League clash as his struggles in a Chelsea shirt continue since his big-money move to the club in January.

Mudryk has now been handed seven appearances in the English top flight and has only been able to return one assist over the course of his 319 minutes in the league (via Transfermarkt).

The winger lasted 59 minutes at the Bridge on Saturday before being hooked off by Graham Potter for another January addition in Noni Madueke.

His display saw Tony Cascarino rip into the £97k-per-week winger on talkSPORT as he suggested he had no idea what was going on around him whilst on the pitch:

(0:40) "Look, they've got great individuals. Look at [Joao] Felix he's a great technical player. There's no doubt he's got the lot, you know, [Kai] Havertz can produce moments. Will he be the long-term [option]? No, I don't quite see that, but I still think he has a role to play at Chelsea.

'You know, but you look at Mudryk, come in and wow, you know, he had a couple of chances, didn't take him that happens. But since he's come, he's looked like he hasn't got a clue what's happening around him."

How bad was Mudryk against Villa?

The 22-year-old had an afternoon to forget on Saturday as the Blues slumped to a disappointing defeat against a side that would not typically be viewed as a competitor in the league.

However, as a result of Chelsea's issues this season, the defeat took Unai Emery's men above Chelsea and push Potter's side down into the bottom half of the table.

And it was not as if Mudryk wasn't handed opportunities during the game, the Ukrainian squandered two huge opportunities to put Chelsea on the scoreboard.

Perhaps the most damning statistic to come out of the game was that Mudryk only recorded 21 touches of the ball despite being on the pitch for practically an hour (via SofaScore).

Out of the two dribbles he attempted during the game, he failed to beat his man on either occasion and gave away two fouls during his display in west London.

Over the international break, Madueke - who replaced Mudryk - shone for England U21s having netted and provided two assists during a brief cameo off the bench against France U21s (via Transfermarkt).

On the back of such a poor display for Mudryk, it will be interesting to see whether interim manager Bruno Saltor looks to make a change on the wing ahead of their game on Tuesday against Liverpool.