Mauricio Pochettino is still yet to discover his best starting XI since taking over the managerial role at Chelsea in the summer.

In fairness to the Argentine boss, the Blues’ spending habits over the last few years have not made it an easy task, with the club having enough players to field another full lineup.

However, some players have taken it upon themselves to prove why they deserve to be in the first team, with Cole Palmer being the perfect example - the Englishman providing 21 goals and assists in just 29 games for the club.

On the other hand, some have struggled to adapt to the league, with one individual, in particular, failing to live up to his hefty price tag and expectations.

The first impression of Mykhalo Mudryk

Prior to his move to England, Mykhalo Mudryk was one of the most exciting wingers in Europe, with his goal and two assists versus RB Leipzig in the Champions League for Shakhtar Donetsk putting him firmly on the map.

That game was actually the Ukrainian’s only start during the European campaign, but Chelsea still saw enough to fork out an astonishing £88m for the inexperienced winger in January 2023.

The young forward was already a fan favourite at the Blues after turning his back on rivals Arsenal, who were also highly interested in signing the fleet-footed prospect last year.

The Chelsea faithful will have hoped for the “Ukrainian Neymar” to live up to his nickname, with Football Talent Scout Jacek Kulig comparing the pair due to their “pace, dribbling, technique, ball control, creativity, and flair.”

On Mudryk’s first start, the Blues did see glimpses of his quality as he came on as a second-half substitute at Anfield and caused havoc against both James Milner and Trent Alexander Arnold, completing 2/3 dribbles and winning 6/8 ground duels while also showing his raw side when he missed two big chances.

Nevertheless, it was a positive start for the 5 foot 9 whiz, but since then, it hasn’t exactly gone according to plan.

Mykhalo Mudryk’s 2023/24 season

Fast forward to today, and Mudryk hasn’t started any of Chelsea’s last six games, without even getting a minute in all of their last three - scoring three goals and registering two assists in 19 games this season.

Although the record isn’t terrible, that is still worse than Nicolas Jackson and Raheem Sterling, who have seven and six league goals apiece this season and are the direct competitors to Mudryk’s left-wing role.

Sterling, in particular, has come in for his fair share of flak during his time at Stamford Bridge - notably being dubbed "too clumsy" by former Blues defender Frank Labouef - although as his recent goal against former club Manchester City showcased, the Englishman can still produce on the big occasion.

Some fans, pundits, and journalists have been extremely critical of Mudryk’s showings since joining the club, which is expected given his ridiculously high cost. Journalist Alex Batt didn’t hold back on his evaluation of the 23-year-old, who he dubbed a "flop" and a "disgraceful signing.”

Mudryk’s FBref scouting report from the last 365 days also indicates that he ranks among the lowest for some key metrics across Europe's top five leagues.

Mudryk's Stats Stats Mudryk League Percentile Goals 0.20 Bottom 61% Shots total 1.96 Bottom 69% Progressive passes 2.48 Bottom 79% Shot-creating actions 2.94 Bottom 85% Successful take-on % 40.0% Bottom 74% Stats via FBref

Overall, the signing of Mudryk - who has been dubbed "absolutely useless" by talkSPORT pundit Gabby Agbonlahor - could turn out to be one that sums up Todd Boehly’s era at Chelsea. Spending a ridiculous amount of money doesn’t always bring instant success or quality, as proven by the Ukrainian thus far.

In truth, the winger is still young and has plenty of room to develop, but unless there’s a drastic improvement, he will never justify the fee Chelsea once spent on him.