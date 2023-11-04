Chelsea experienced a rocky 2022-23 Premier League campaign to say the least, the decision to appoint ex Brighton manager Graham Potter inspired at the time but ultimately fell flat whilst the caretaker regime of Frank Lampard that followed didn't see results on the pitch get any better either.

The Blues finished in a lowly 12th position after the 38 games was up and it was a disastrous outcome at Stamford Bridge as they avoided every European competition.

Mauricio Pochettino's appointment after these two failed managerial stints was the decision undertaken by the Chelsea hierarchy to hopefully fast-track the faltering giants back to success, back to competing with Manchester City, Arsenal and Liverpool at the top of the division instead of settling for mid-table averageness.

Yet, there is an unwelcome feeling of deja vu present at Chelsea currently with Poch's underperformers currently 11th in the early season standings.

Big-money arrivals to Chelsea in the form of Moises Caicedo, Nicolas Jackson and countless others have done little to improve the performances, with Jackson costing £32m and only scoring twice since joining in the league to the growing discontent of his new expectant fanbase.

In general, the West London outfit have been wasteful up top this campaign with only 13 goals scored as a collective in the league.

Chelsea wasteful in attack

Chelsea's goalscoring numbers showcase how far off the two-time Champions League winners are off teams occupying the top spots in the Premier League, even Aston Villa and Newcastle United in 5th and 6th spots in the division have double Chelsea's unsatisfactory 13 with 26 each.

The top scorer for Chelsea so far this campaign is Raheem Sterling, the experienced winger netting four times in all competitions for the Blues so far.

The London-based outfit could, however, look to their youth set-up to find the solution to their attacking woes. Omari Hutchinson is currently starring in attack for Ipswich Town in the Championship on loan and looks to be an exciting prospect.

At just 20 years of age, he could be a future top talent at Stamford Bridge.

Hutchinson's numbers this season

Praised by Graham Potter when he was in the Stamford Bridge dug-out for being a "dangerous" attacking presence, the exciting winger is proving to be a thorn in the side of many second tier defences away from Chelsea.

With four goal contributions for the Tractor Boys from 16 appearances - outperforming both Mykhaylo Mudryk and Jackson in West London as a result - the two-time Jamaica international is maturing under Kieran McKenna with the Ipswich boss utilising him effectively.

His two goals and two assists stand out more than Mudryk's two goals and zero assists and Jackson's three goals and zero assists in all competitions this term.

Not necessarily starting week-in-week out for McKenna's promotion chasers, Hutchinson has seized his brief opportunities off the bench with aplomb - both of his two assists for his new employers coming when the youngster has been substituted on, assisting a matter of minutes after being introduced in Ipswich's match versus Cardiff City to help his side win 3-2 with Freddie Ladapo prodding home Hutchinson's cut-back.

He has one solitary league goal of his own in Ipswich colours too, a match-winner away at Southampton. The youngster bravely slid in on a lackadaisical Southampton defender with a Tractor Boys teammate claiming the ball after, before being found in space to slot home in off the post - his first ever senior goal, a crucial winner at St Mary's.

Chelsea will be delighted that Hutchinson is coming on leaps and bounds in Suffolk, with the future looking very bright for the Jamaican forward if the Blues remain patient and slowly work him into senior side.