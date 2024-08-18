It’s just a couple of hours until Chelsea get their 2024/25 Premier League campaign underway, with new boss Enzo Maresca hoping to start his reign with a win against champions Manchester City.

The Italian has made a whole host of new additions since his appointment at Stamford Bridge, with Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall and Filip Jorgensen two of the signings likely to play some part this afternoon.

However, despite the plethora of signings in West London this summer, deals are still being negotiated behind the scenes to give the new boss the best possible chance of being a success during his first season at the helm.

Rumours around a new centre-forward continue to circle, but no deal has been completed for a talisman who can lead the Blues back to the top end of the division.

His side could be on the verge of completing another deal, with the club edging ever closer to signing a player who’s previously starred during a temporary stint at the club.

Chelsea edging closer to signing £47m talent

According to journalist Ruben Uria via TEAMtalk, Chelsea are closing in on a deal to sign Atlético Madrid forward João Félix on a permanent basis.

The Portuguese attacker, who spent the second half of the 2022/23 campaign on loan at the Blues, has rapidly fallen down the pecking order at the LaLiga side, even spending last campaign on loan at rivals Barcelona.

As a result, he could be set to return to Stamford Bridge in a £47m move deal, including add-ons, just five years after his £113m move to join Atlético from Benfica.

After his previous temporary spell in West London, the supporters will know what the 24-year-old is capable of but he could finally end the club’s hunt to sign a replacement for one favourite who departed the club a number of years ago.

Why Felix could be Chelsea’s new Hazard

Winger Eden Hazard will go down as one of the best attackers in Premier League history after his seven-year stint at Chelsea.

Eden Hazard's Chelsea career in numbers Season Games Goals Assists 2012/13 62 13 21 2013/14 49 17 8 2014/15 52 19 12 2015/16 43 6 7 2016/17 43 17 7 2017/18 52 17 13 2018/19 52 21 17 Stats via Transfermarkt.

The Belgian made 352 appearances, scoring 110 goals in all competitions, following his £32m move from Lille back in the summer of 2012 - before making the club a huge profit with his £150m transfer to Real Madrid.

Hazard captured the hearts of many with his excellent ball-carrying and dribbling skills - often making a mockery of any defender who tried to halt his progress with the ball.

However, five years on from his emotional departure from the club, they’ve been unable to sign a suitable replacement for the attacker who constantly caused chaos in the final third.

The potential arrival of Felix could allow the Blues to finally end their pursuit of a replacement, with the Portuguese sensation previously claiming that he actually idolised the former Chelsea star.

Felix, who’s previously been dubbed as a “special” talent by former teammate Álvaro Morata, produced some similar stats during the 2023/24 season to that of Hazard during his final campaign in the blue of Chelsea - further highlighting how he can be the man to end the club’s hunt for a new direct winger.

Although he managed considerably fewer combined goals and assists compared to the Belgian’s 2018/19 campaign, he did manage to average the same number of goals per shot on target - making him a clinical option in attacking areas if given the opportunity.

How Felix & Hazard compare per 90 during selected seasons Statistics Felix (23/24) Hazard (18/19) Games played 30 37 Goals + assists 10 31 Shots taken * 3.6 2.7 Goal per shot-on-target * 0.3 0.3 Attempted take-ons * 5.2 6.3 Pass accuracy 81% 80% Progressive carries * 4 8.1 Stats via FBref (* = per 90 mins)

He also managed a similar number of take-ons attempted, showcasing his direct dribbling ability whilst also his quality with the ball, similar to that of Hazard.

The former Benfica youngster evidently has a lot of quality as demonstrated by his stats and his expensive transfer fee which made him Atletico’s record signing, but he needs a permanent home and a fresh start to reach the levels he’s previously showcased.

His potential move could be a great opportunity for him to fill the boots of his idol, starting under Maresca and potentially being a key figure in the Italian’s revolution in West London this season.