Since the takeover of Todd Boehly all the way back in 2022, Chelsea have managed to accrue a total of over £1b spent on just transfer and loan fees.

For any club over any period of time, this is an obscene amount of money and should be something that is unattainable for most.

However, since the American has had control over the Blues, he has managed it in less than two years. Granted, there have been some loopholes used here and there, however, for a club to have spent that much money in so little time is shocking.

And, although some signings, such as Cole Palmer, have worked out for the greater good, others have somewhat flopped.

Palmer joined the west London club for a fee in the region of £42.5m. Now initially, when the deal was announced, many may have felt as if Pep Guardiola had played a blinder and raked in far more for the winger than he should have.

This is because the 21-year-old had only really settled himself within the first-team squad during the 2022/23 campaign. Prior to this, he had only amassed a total of 13 first-team appearances and had only scored three goals.

However, the table has now been flipped, and Palmer could even be branded as a bargain. The fleet-footed attacker has played a total of 32 times for Chelsea this term and has involved himself with 22 goals during that period.

However, despite the addition of the winger working out for Boehly, one signing which he didn't have any control over is currently burning a major hole in his pocket. That player being, Malang Sarr.

How much Malang Sarr earns at Chelsea

Since arriving at Chelsea in 2020 on a free transfer, the France international signed a five-year deal with the Premier League club and has remained there since, aside from a few loan spells here and there.

Although many clubs have made some dodgy transfers, this might go down as one of the worst in Chelsea's history. When the promising centre-back was initially acquired by the Blues, he was touted for great things, with former boss Thomas Tuchel saying of his talents...

"He played a good match again, very good — [I’m] very happy that he did so," Tuchel told Chelsea TV via Tribuna following his side's clash against Tottenham Hotspur in 2022.

"Like all the matches when we needed him, he was reliable, he was there. I have the feeling that he knows his role very clearly, he appreciates being in the team and, when necessary, he steps up and shows he can be a strong teammate and a strong player."

However, since his early days with the club, things haven't gone quite as swimmingly. The forgotten man spent the 2022/23 term with Monaco and is yet to feature this season since he returned to London over the summer, despite raking in a £120k-per-week wage.

A player Mauricio Pochettino seemingly didn't know about when quizzed on the Frenchman back in August, Sarr will likely be feeling rather "embarrassed" about his situation, as journalist Dean Jones so succinctly put it.

How Sarr's wage compares to Chelsea squad

Although the peripheral figure's salary of £120k-per-week may seem like the average of a top-flight footballer these days, when comparing that wage to the rest of the Chelsea squad, it does appear rather shocking.

For example, veteran centre-back, Thiago Silva, who has played a total of 29 times for the Blues this season, only earns around £110k-per-week. Whilst this is only £10k less than Sarr, for the amount of minutes the Brazil international has played this season, it feels as if he is quite underpaid.

Additionally, star man Palmer, who has arguably been Chelsea's saving grace this season, only gets £75k-per-week, which is almost half of what the France international earns.

Granted, in 2020, the defender was touted for big things, however, even if he had fulfilled his potential, to pay him more than the vast majority of his team seems unfair.

Wage Burners Football FanCast's Wage Burners series explores the salaries of the modern-day game.

If Boehly doesn't manage to axe the defender by next summer, in total he'll have cost the club a whopping £31.2m thanks to his five years of service, which, for any team, is a major loss, especially for a player who hasn't been playing.