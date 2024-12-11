No Chelsea supporter could have envisioned the immediate impact Enzo Maresca would have had during his opening months in charge at Stamford Bridge.

The Italian raised some eyebrows after his summer appointment from Leicester City, with many questioning the appointment after the dismissal of Mauricio Pochettino at the end of last season.

However, he’s exceeded all expectations during the first few months at the helm, leading the Blues to second place in the Premier League after 15 matches, just four points off current leaders Liverpool.

He’s also led the club to a 100% start to the Europa Conference League campaign, remaining as just one of two sides winning every one of their matches on the European stage.

Todd Boehly has massively backed the club since his takeover, with the summer window of 2024 no different after bringing the 44-year-old in and tasking him with the challenge of leading the club back to the top of the English top division.

Chelsea’s transfer window in the summer of 2024

After his failed stint with Manchester United, winger Jadon Sancho was given a lifeline to resurrect his once-promising career after completing a move to join the Blues.

The Englishman arrived on loan with an obligation to buy, already making an impact in West London after his summer move to the club.

Sancho has already registered two goals and four assists in his first ten matches for the Blues, starring at the top end of the pitch, helping them reach the early heights during Maresca’s reign.

Pedro Neto was another attacker who joined the club, aiming to bring added firepower to the squad to supercharge their top-four ambitions - something which now looks like a real possibility after their recent form.

The Portuguese has registered the same number of goal contributions as fellow forward Sancho, catching the eye with his direct dribbling ability and pace off either flank.

However, the same can’t be said for another summer addition, who has simply been unable to transfer his skill set onto the current side, with his future already up in the air just months after his big-money move.

The £80k-p/w player Chelsea need to cut their losses on

Boss Maresca wasn’t the only person to arrive in London from Leicester during the off-season, with midfielder Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall also swapping the East Midlands for the capital.

The 26-year-old moved in a £30m deal after helping secure promotion last season, registering 12 goals and 15 assists in the process - winning the Foxes’ Player of the Year award.

However, despite all the promise of playing a starring role under the Italian, Dewsbury-Hall has barely had the chance to flourish, making the big-money fee now look like a complete waste of money.

As a result, reports have suggested that Aston Villa are interested in making a move for the Englishman in the upcoming January transfer window, with former side Leicester also targeting a surprise return for the ace.

Given the fact the midfielder, who earns £80k-per-week at the Bridge, has only featured for a total of 56 minutes in the league to date, it could be the right call to allow him to leave and cut their losses.

Dewsbury-Hall's Conference League stats for Chelsea Statistics Tally Games played 6 Minutes played 301 Pass accuracy 91% Successful dribbles 5 Goals scored 1 Tackle success rate 67% Chances created 7 Stats via FotMob

It’s a real shame that he’s yet to impress for the Blues, especially after receiving huge praise from the manager, who dubbed him as “fantastic” after their time together at the King Power last season.

"He's calm, fantastic with the ball, he knows when to attack and what to give the team. He is so dangerous near the box, and has the quality to score or assist from anywhere."

However, ultimately, given his age, he’s coming into the prime years as a professional, desperately needing regular game time to progress after his stellar campaign in the Championship throughout 2023/24.

Villa could be a great opportunity for him to feature in England’s top flight whilst also featuring in the Champions League this season, something which he’s currently unable to do at Chelsea.

There’s no denying Dewsbury-Hall is a hugely talented player, as seen from his time at Leicester, but the move hasn’t worked out, with Maresca and Boehly needing to cash in to prevent losing millions on their recent investment.