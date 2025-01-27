Chelsea's dire need for a new first-choice goalkeeper became even more apparent at the weekend when Robert Sanchez made yet another howler against Manchester City.

In an attempt to collect a long pass to Erling Haaland from City 'keeper Ederson, the Spaniard found himself in no man's land, allowing Haaland to turn and lob the ball over him into an empty net.

The error was his fifth leading directly to a goal this season - the joint-highest total in the Premier League.

Speaking after the City game, Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca insisted that despite Sanchez's propensity for errors, he trusts the 27-year-old between the sticks.

"We trust Robert for sure," Maresca said. "He is completely aware he is making mistakes in this moment. We trust Robert. We have one entire week and we will see the reaction for the next game.

"Robert, for sure, is completely aware he has to do better," he added. "He knows perfectly. In this moment it is like this. The good thing is he is the first one knowing, aware that he has to do better."

Interestingly, before the game, Maresca said that while he does trust Sanchez, he may not need to for too much longer.

Asked whether Sanchez can be Chelsea's No 1 for many years to come, Maresca said: "For this season? No doubt. But then in the future, we don't know. It is not only about Robert. It is not even about me, you know? I’m focused on this moment, this season."

So come the end of the season, who could Chelsea bring in to replace Sanchez? Here, we've outlined seven possible replacements for the Spaniard.

1 Gregor Kobel

Borussia Dortmund

Gregor Kobel has been one of German football's standout goalkeepers since joining Borussia Dortmund in 2021, keeping 46 clean sheets in 142 games for BVB, including 7 in 27 Bundesliga matches last season.

Though he's struggled a little more this term, it seems to be more a reflection of Dortmund's poor form as a team - leading to the sacking of Nuri Sahin - than his individual performances.

Kobel's impressive stats and lack of errors last season make him an ideal candidate for Chelsea. His experience in European competitions would also be a significant asset.

2 Djordje Petrovic

Strasbourg (on loan from Chelsea)

Djordje Petrovic was Chelsea's first-choice 'keeper for much of last season under Mauricio Pochettino, but was deemed surplus to requirements when Maresca took over in the summer.

Now on loan with sister club Strasbourg, it would be easy for Chelsea to bring him back into the fold if they so desire, and it would certainly be a quick fix to a problem position.

The 25-year-old has impressed in Ligue 1 and was recently described as "world-class" by Strasbourg head coach Liam Rosenior.

"We have seen huge progress from Petro," Rosenior said of the Serb. "He is a world-class goalkeeper. We see it every day and it is still paying off today."

3 Diogo Costa

Porto