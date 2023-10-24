Chelsea and manager Mauricio Pochettino have been told to go and get a deal done for one "exceptional" Arsenal player who could upgrade them.

Will Chelsea sign anyone in January?

Despite spending north of £400 million on new signings in the summer transfer window, Chelsea transfer chiefs Todd Boehly, Laurence Stewart and Paul Winstanley are said to be weighing up further additions for 2024. As widely reported, a new striker is chief among the priorities at Stamford Bridge; leading to serious links with Brentford star Ivan Toney, Juventus forward Dusan Vlahovic and Napoli striker Victor Osimhen.

While Chelsea's fortunes in front of goal have improved of late, scoring six over their last two Premier League encounters, the rumours of a possible new attacker refuse to go away, and it's perhaps a long time coming. Speaking all the way back in April, pundit and former England star Michael Owen said it's a position Chelsea quite simply need to shore up with quality.

“The most incredible thing is that you can spend £500-something million or whatever they've spent in recent times and the most important position on the pitch they've not even touched,” Owen said.

“That they can get all these great players and spend a fortune and the one position really that you to be investing the most money in and making sure is an absolute perfect fit is a centre forward."

Chelsea did end up signing Nicolas Jackson from Villarreal to lead the line, although Pochettino has turned to the likes of Armando Broja for support. The west Londoners also opted to sign a new goalkeeper, Robert Sanchez from Brighton, but the Spaniard has again struggled in parts.

Speaking of shot-stoppers, it's been a peculiar beginning to the season for long-serving Arsenal number one Aaron Ramsdale. The England international, who was once an untouchable member of Mikel Arteta's starting eleven, now finds himself watching from their bench as summer signing David Raya becomes the preferred option.

Ramsdale, if he carries on in this position, may want to consider his options. Pundit Robbie Earle, speaking on the Two Robbies Podcast this week, actually backed Chelsea as a possible landing spot for the former Bournemouth star; urging Pochettino and co to make a move.

“If I’m Chelsea, I’m phoning up and saying I’ll take Ramsdale, give me Ramsdale my friend if you’re not going to use him, because Ramsdale is at the level you’re talking about," said Earle (as transcribed by TEAMtalk).

Aaron Ramsdale strengths Saving close range attempts Shot-stopping reflexes

“Ramsdale’s talking about he’ll have to go and play somewhere if he’s going to be in the Euros. If he’s overlooked by Arteta – I don’t know why Arteta wants the two goalkeepers and all that, and we’ve heard all the reasons behind it – if I’m Chelsea right now, I’d go and put it amongst them. I’d take Ramsdale because he’s at the level you’re talking about that Chelsea need.”