Much of Chelsea's summer transfer business was focused on the future, and ensuring that, when the time comes, they are ready to take a permanent seat among Europe's elite once more. And that's been reflected in their struggles in the Premier League so far this season, with Mauricio Pochettino's youthful squad winning just three of their first eight games.

The Argentine's start doesn't seem to have changed the Blues' transfer tactics, however, with reports suggesting that next summer could feature the same calibre of arrivals, which could include one particular Bundesliga star for the future.

What's the latest Chelsea transfer news?

Chelsea's summer spending went just under the £400m mark in the transfer window, taking the risk of welcoming players who look on course to become capable of performing at the highest level, perhaps rather than players who are already at that stage of their careers. It is a transfer tactic that could go either way, with those arrivals thrown into the side at Stamford Bridge, either way.

If things work out, then Todd Boehly will have the look of a genius. The contrast to that, of course, is that if things carry on as they are, then the American may soon look like a failure at Chelsea. Nonetheless, he looks set to continue building for the future, with the latest Assan Ouedraogo transfer news reporting that the Blues have an 'active interest' in the midfielder and appear to have made their first move.

According to TeamTalk, Chelsea have sent scouts to watch the 17-year-old Schalke 04 player. Ouedraogo's release clause is between €15-20m, according to Florian Plettenberg, and if Chelsea are to secure his signature, they may have to act swiftly, too, with Manchester United and Bayern Munich also reportedly interested in the midfielder. Ouedraogo looks set to have the world at his feet next summer, and could reportedly have a vital decision to make, regarding his career.

Who is Assan Ouedraogo?

Already playing a consistent role for Schalke, Ouedraogo has started six of his side's nine 2.Bundesliga games this season, even finding the back of the net against Hamburger SV. His performances have certainly caught the attention of those around Europe, including that of journalist Manuel Veth, who wrote in The Gegenpressing Newsletter:

"When talking to industry sources, Ouédraoga was identified as one of the brightest talents in German football. One source described the 17-year-old central midfielder as Schalke’s biggest talent since a certain Leroy Sané took Gelsenkirchen and the Bundesliga by storm.

"A key player of the U17 German national team that won the European Championships last spring, Ouédraogo has featured in all eight of Schalke’s 2. Bundesliga games this season and scored one goal. Capable of playing as a winger and at the center of the park, the son of former Köln, Oberhausen, TuS Koblenz, and Rot Weiss Essen midfielder/full-back Alassane Ouédraogo, Assan has shown an incredible ability to play in whatever role head coach Thomas Reis has asked of him."

With that said, if Chelsea can secure Ouedraogo's signature ahead of the likes of Bayern Munich and Manchester United next summer, then it's clear that they may have another top talent for the future at Stamford Bridge.