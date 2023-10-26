Chelsea chiefs could be "very tempted" to sign a big club's "spectacular" star with his "big-money" exit possible, according to a report this week.

Chelsea transfer targets for 2024

Mauricio Pochettino's side are steadily beginning to pick up form after a torrid start to the new Premier League season, even if they did squander a 2-0 lead to draw 2-2 against Arsenal last weekend. On paper, Chelsea can now boast an unbeaten run of four in all competitions - last losing to Aston Villa around a month ago. In that time, the Blues have sealed wins against Fulham, Brighton and Burnley; results which will undoubtedly please Pochettino.

However, as the January transfer window slowly approaches, it is reported that Chelsea want to sign a new striker and bolster their forward line. Summer signing Nicolas Jackson has largely struggled, forcing Pochettino to play the likes of Armando Broja instead lately. Pundit Michael Owen urged Chelsea to sign a world-class number nine all the way back in April, slamming their very poor record last term.

“The most incredible thing is that you can spend £500-something million or whatever they've spent in recent times and the most important position on the pitch they've not even touched,” Owen said.

“That they can get all these great players and spend a fortune and the one position really that you to be investing the most money in and making sure is an absolute perfect fit is a centre forward. I think they've scored 29 goals in 29 games this season. It's unbelievably poor."

According to recent reports, Chelsea transfer chiefs Todd Boehly, Laurence Stewart and Paul Winstanley aim to fix that Pochettino's striker problem in the new year. Indeed, Brentford striker Ivan Toney, Napoli star Victor Osimhen and Juventus forward Dusan Vlahovic have all been linked with moves to Stamford Bridge in the last few weeks alone.

However, the forward area isn't the only position which may be reinforced at Chelsea, as explained by a new report concerning Barcelona star Gavi.

According to TEAMtalk, amid Barca's current financial woes and legalities with La Liga, they may be forced to offload more quality players and avaid sanctions next year. As a result, the Spaniard, who's played all 10 of their league matches this season, could be at the centre of a potential "big-money" exit in 2024.

This has seemingly alerted Boehly, and Chelsea could be "very tempted" to sign Gavi if Xavi's side are in fact forced to part ways. The teenage midfielder, who stands out as one of Europe's rising stars, has already been called "spectacular" by Xavi in recent years.

“What’s surprising is his age, he’s 17 and look how he competes. Today he made the difference with a goal and an assist,” said Barca's manager to the Spanish press after a 3-2 win over Elche in 2021.

“More than anything his work is spectacular. We’re happy to have him and I don’t want to compare him to anyone. There’s no ceiling for him.”