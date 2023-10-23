As things start coming together for Mauricio Pochettino at Chelsea, with glimpses of what may come in their 2-2 draw against Arsenal, you can't help but notice that the Blues are still missing a couple of pieces to the puzzle that could unlock their route back among Europe's elite. They've got the manager they wanted. They got their defensive midfielder in the form of Moises Caicedo, and they kept hold of Levi Colwill in their backline. What they failed to arguably find, however, was an out-and-out goalscorer.

For all the money they spent throughout the summer transfer window, Chelsea did not solve their striker problem, leaving them to go again in the January transfer window. And that could lead them to a certain Bundesliga star.

Chelsea transfer news

Chelsea's need for a striker is no secret in the Premier League, especially after Nicolas Jackson's early-season form, which has seen him find the back of the net just three times in 10 games. Whilst the eventual return of Christopher Nkunku may help to solve Pochettino's crisis up top, the Blues may well look to the transfer market to put an end to their dilemma once and for all.

The latest Benjamin Sesko transfer news suggests that he's on their shortlist, too. According to reporter Simon Phillips, Chelsea are still scouting the RB Leipzig forward as a back-up option, in case deals for either Victor Osimhen or Ivan Toney fail to come to fruition, be it in January or next summer's transfer window.

Chelsea have, of course, done business with Leipzig before, buying and then selling Timo Werner from and to the Bundesliga side, before also landing Nkunku from them last summer. With a relationship already in place, a deal for Sesko could turn out to be fairly routine if Chelsea meet whatever asking price Leipzig demand.

Benjamin Sesko's stats

Sesko has struggled to get into the Leipzig side at times this season, making just two Bundesliga starts in eight games. It's a surprise that he has failed to break into Marco Rose's side, though, given that he has scored twice in just 198 minutes played in the current campaign, which is almost an average of a goal a game. Sesko's stats have been more impressive than Chelsea's Jackson, too, as per FBref.

Player Goals Per 90 Expected Goals Goal Creating Actions Per 90 Benjamin Sesko 0.91 0.9 0.90 Nicolas Jackson 0.31 4.1 0.16

It comes as little surprise that Sesko has earned plenty of praise over the years, including from journalist Maxi Angelo, who posted on X back in 2022: "Benjamin Šeško has really showcased why top clubs in Europe wants him this summer against Liverpool tonight. Incredible strength and size. Nice technique and smart movements. One goal to his name in the first half too. Very impressive, especially for being 19."

With that said, as Chelsea continue to search for a striker, Sesko could quickly become an ideal option. When given the chance at Leipzig this season, he has had success in front of goal, making the rest of his season all the more interesting.