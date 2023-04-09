Journalist Jacque Talbot has claimed that Carlo Ancelotti would be a "popular" choice amid recent links to the vacant Chelsea job.

What's the latest on Carlo Ancelotti and Chelsea?

The Blues are currently on the hunt for a permanent manager after sacking Graham Potter recently amid a dreadfully poor season so far.

In the meantime, club legend and former boss Frank Lampard has come in as interim until the end of the season, but a loss to Wolves on Saturday in the Premier League served as a reminder that the Englishman might not be the right man for the job in the long term.

With that in mind, Chelsea have been linked with a number of big names – including Julian Nagelsmann, Luis Enrique and Mauricio Pochettino – but ESPN now reports that Ancelotti is being considered for a second spell at Stamford Bridge.

While talking about these rumours on his YouTube channel, Talbot claimed a move for the Real Madrid manager could make sense.

He explained (5:19): “So to go back in for Ancelotti, I think he is held in relatively high regard by Chelsea.

"So it would be quite another sort of popular move and while it would make a lot of sense really but it doesn't really give as a gauge... You know, 'he will be considered', we don't really know how many [managers] will be considered."

Would Carlo Ancelotti go back to Chelsea?

As Talbot points out, as there will be a large number of candidates considered by Chelsea over the coming months – as they have given themselves plenty of time to think by putting Lampard in as interim – it remains unclear how much of a genuine target Ancelloti is at this time.

Considering his time in Madrid most recently, though, he certainly has proven he still is able to win at the highest level.

For instance, the 63-year-old won the Champions League and La Liga this term, and will coach Los Blancos against Chelsea in the quarter-final of Europe's biggest competition later this month.

Of course, he also enjoyed success in England with Chelsea, winning the Premier League and the FA Cup in the 2009/10 season.

What's more, he has also been linked with a move away from Real Madrid in the near future, with Brazil hoping to land the Italian.

With his future potentially up in the air, perhaps Chelsea could pounce in the summer and bring Ancelloti back to West London.