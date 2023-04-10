Journalist Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Mason Mount could change his contract negotiating stance depending on who is the next Chelsea manager.

What's the latest on Mason Mount and Chelsea?

At the end of the current season, the English midfielder will have just one year left on his contract and could be heading for the exit door.

Indeed, the Blues star has reportedly already rejected a contract offer of £200k-p/w amid talk of a possible move to Liverpool.

However, things at Chelsea have changed significantly in recent times with Graham Potter sacked and now Frank Lampard taking charge as interim until the end of the season.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Romano explained how this could all have an impact on Mount's future at Stamford Bridge.

He said (2:15): "What I can tell you is that the negotiations will resume at the end of the season. This is the idea. So May, June, in that moment, to understand more about Mason Mount.

"But from what I understand the new coach could change the situation. This is possible. Let's see who is going to be the new long-term coach.

"But it's not about Frank Lampard, Frank Lampard is focusing on the present. He's not creating any kind of issue with contracts or these kinds of things. He's focused on helping Chelsea right now.

"But for Mason Mount, the new coach is going to be important. And also let's see how the conversation will go at the end of the season, but at the moment it's still in standby between Mason Mount and Chelsea."

Will Mount sign a new contract if Lampard stays?

A collection of high-profile managers, such as Julian Nagelsmann, Luis Enrique, Carlo Ancelotti and Mauricio Pochettino, have all been linked with the Chelsea job but it remains unclear just yet who Todd Boehly is likely to go for.

What's more, seeing as Mount has never played under any of these men, it's unlikely he already has a preferred option that would definitely change his mind about staying.

Of course, though, across spells with Derby County and Chelsea, he has played for Lampard 124 times – which is more than any other coach – so perhaps he could want to stay on if the interim is handed the role on a permanent basis at the end of the season.

As Romano points out though, Lampard isn't currently focused on any off-field issues such as this as he looks to guide the team to some better form on the pitch.

Still, it certainly looks as though there will be plenty to keep an eye on this summer as Mount considers his future and Chelsea seek out a new manager.