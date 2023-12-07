It's been reported this week that an unnamed high-profile Chelsea figure is very keen to back Mauricio Pochettino by signing a £113,000-per-week star.

Chelsea's form this season

The Blues' form this season has been far too inconsistent for a top European side, and especially one which spent nearly £400 million on new signings in the summer transfer window. Just when you thought they were starting to turn a corner with impressive results against the likes of Man City, Spurs and Arsenal since mid-October, those results have been dampened by humbling defeats to Brentford, Man United and especially Newcastle.

Sitting mid-table with two wins from their last five, Pochettino is focusing more on the long-term project, admitting as much after Chelsea's 2-1 defeat to Man United on Wednesday.

"Football is about to perform and show the reality on the pitch," said Pochettino on Man United to the media.

"We are a project and we are not going to change what we were saying from the beginning of the season. It is difficult. Even with all of the players fit, we knew it would be difficult but when you have half of the squad out and they cannot help to increase the level, it is difficult also. It is difficult to talk because it is unfair.

"That is the reality and we need to improve the player, like we were talking, improve the player that arrive with massive pressure to perform, it is about time. A few days ago we were talking about a fantastic performance, all going well and today because we don't get what we wanted here, we will not change our speech now. We need to be calm, keep going working and for sure try to help the team to improve and be more competitive and consistent when the players we have outside can be with us and be part of the squad."

Chelsea next take on Everton at Goodison Park on Sunday, and it's a game which will be hard to predict going by the Blues' recent form.

One saving grace for Chelsea could be the looming January transfer market, with reports suggesting chairman Todd Boehly wishes to bring in a striker. One player who's been repeatedly linked with a move to Stamford Bridge is Napoli striker Victor Osimhen.

Chelsea chief really wants Osimhen

According to reliable Chelsea journalist Simon Phillips, writing via his substack (as shared by Chelsea Chronicle), a high-ranking board member is personally desperate to sign Osimhen. The official is apparently adamant they need to sign a striker and thinks Napoli's star marksman is the perfect fit, but if they were to move, it's been reported that the Serie A side could demand as much as £120 million.

Price is seemingly by far the biggest issue here, as his wages of £113,000-per-week probably wouldn't be an issue (Salary Sport). Interestingly likened to Chelsea star Christopher Nkunku by Football Transfers, Osimhen has also been called "phenomenal" by Walter Mazzarri.