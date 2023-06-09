Christian Pulisic has dropped a potential big hint on Instagram which suggests he could be moving to AC Milan this summer amid reports that he will leave Chelsea.

What's the latest on Christian Pulisic and AC Milan?

The USMNT star didn't really enjoy a particularly good season last campaign as he started just five Premier League matches across the entire campaign – scoring only one goal.

What's more, the Blues will be looking to offload a number of stars this summer with new boss Mauricio Pochettino reportedly set to press ahead with a major clearout. Indeed, 12 players could be sold in order to keep in line with Financial Fair Play rules.

As per the Evening Standard, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Edouard Mendy, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Hakim Ziyech, Mateo Kovacic, Marc Cucurella and Kai Havertz have all been touted as potential departures.

Alongside them, Pulisic is also expected to leave with Relevo's Matteo Moretto recently noting AC Milan could be his next destination.

Amid all this speculation, the 24-year-old has perhaps toyed with his fans when sharing a recent Instagram post. The winger is away with the USMNT and notably opted to include red and black dots in his wordless Instagram caption.



When does the 2023 summer transfer window open?

Of course, you can argue that these colours do match the training kit that he's wearing in the photo – which is predominantly black with the USA badge and Nike sponsor in red.

But the emojis posted aren't the usual red, white and blue you would associate with that country and their football team, so he may well have been dropping a bit of a hint about the next step in his career.

If that was indeed a deliberate post, then it does suggest he could be set for an imminent departure, already knowing what club he'll be joining despite the summer transfer window not actually opening until June 14.

His current contract runs until 2024 and so now would be the best time to move on if Chelsea want to bring in some funds with a sale, while also getting his £150k-p/w salary off their wage bill.

All in all, it really does feel as though the American attacker could be on his way to Serie A with AC Milan very soon.