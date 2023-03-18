A number of Chelsea fans have reacted online after hearing that Mason Mount has changed his agent amid talk that he could be leaving soon.

What's the latest on Mason Mount and Chelsea?

The English midfielder has been the subject of plenty of speculation over the past few months amid reports that he has turned down contract offers from the Blues in the region of £200,000 per week.

With his current deal set to expire in the summer of 2024, the situation has left a number of Premier League clubs on high alert, with Liverpool widely understood to be keen on signing Mount.

Now, in a fresh development, it seems as though the player has made yet another move towards the exit door. Indeed, journalist Fabrizio Romano confirmed on Twitter (after initial reports from Matt Hughes via the Daily Mail) that Mount has just hired Neil Fewings as his new agent.

What's more, the journalist added that "it’s very likely" the 24-year-old will leave Stamford Bridge in July once the current season is over.

Unsurprisingly, it didn't take long before a number of Chelsea fans flocked to the tweet, and while some seemed sad that Mount is set to depart, many couldn't be happier to hear the news.

Here are the strongest reactions...