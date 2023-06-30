The power of social media can give us many things. It can reunite friends, return lost items, or help a small business. But, it also gives footballers a platform to respond to rival fans in hilarious fashion. And that's exactly what Chelsea defender Reece James has done.

Taking to Twitter, the Chelsea full-back hit back at Arsenal supporters in brutal fashion, as they began to fantasise about who else could make the switch from Stamford Bridge to North London this summer.

Something tells us that we can rule out a move to Arsenal for James now and forever...

What's the latest on Reece James and Arsenal?

James is gearing up for a hopeful season of full fitness following a frustrating spell of injuries in the last campaign, as Chelsea endured a season to forget - falling to a bottom-half finish in the Premier League.

Arsenal, meanwhile, were back to their best, finishing second and taking Manchester City all the way in the title race. Eventually, Mikel Arteta's side ran out of steam, but a summer of new arrivals may bridge the gap on their Manchester counterparts next season.

So far, the Gunners have welcomed German attacker Kai Havertz from Chelsea in an unexpected move for the forward. Declan Rice, too, also looks set to make the switch to North London in what is the perfect start to Arsenal's summer transfer window.

Whilst improvements are taking place across London, James and new manager Mauricio Pochettino will be looking to take the Blues back to where they belong and secure Champions League football again next season.

What did Reece James say about Arsenal?

Responding to Arsenal fan, @ambehi Tweeted: "Reece James to Arsenal, who says no?

James replied with a simple answer: "I say no."

In one swift response, the Arsenal fan was brutally shut down to the delight of Chelsea fans.

The official club account were quick to jump on the bandwagon, too, Tweeting, "one of our own" before posting a picture of James looking on at the Arsenal fans.

Suddenly, the England international's popularity at Stamford Bridge has gone up even more, and it's the type of popularity that he'll look to reward on the pitch in the coming season.

No doubt, if James can silence the Arsenal fans on the pitch, as well as off it on social media, there will be no one happier than the right-back next season.