Journalist Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Kai Havertz is not close to leaving Chelsea in the summer despite his recent comments in the press.

What's the latest on Kai Havertz and Chelsea?

With Premier League football put on hold while the international break took place, the young forward made some interesting comments about his future.

Indeed, with Bayern Munich appointing Thomas Tuchel recently, Havertz was asked about his relationship with the former Chelsea manager.

The German told Sport Bild (via Evening Standard): “Bayern are generally a huge club that it’s hard to say no to as a German player, but my personal goal has always been to play abroad at some point. In England or Spain.

“I had a very good relationship with him and am very grateful for everything.

“You never know what will happen in football. Everything can happen very quickly. Never say never.”

With that being the case, a number of fans understandably would have been left wondering if Havertz was angling for a summer departure.

However, while speaking on his YouTube channel, Romano was able to ease some of those concerns, explaining that no talks are currently taking place over a possible exit.

He said (3:56): “What I can tell you is that, first of all, Kai Havertz is a very respectful guy. So from what I understand, he's always speaking in a very honest way.

"But at the moment there are no contacts to bring Kai Havertz to any other club, in this case, Bayern.

“So we will see in the summer but, in this moment, Bayern and Chelsea are not speaking about Kai Havertz. Havertz's agents are not speaking about the potential transfer.

"So it's way too early to speak about that. But he was just mentioning his great relationship with Tuchel and his big respect with Bayern.

"But I would say that this is kind of different situation than [Romelu] Lukaku, I see many comparisons. But let me say that also the feeling around Havertz is absolutely different in this case.”

Why would Havertz want to play for Tuchel at Bayern Munich?

Seeing as Havertz managed to score the Champions League-winning goal while playing under Tuchel at Chelsea, it's not hard to see why he might have some fond memories of playing for his fellow German.

Still, the £150k-p/w star might also be enjoying life under Graham Potter right now too. After all, he does have three goals in his last three games for the Blues.

Taking all that into account, it's interesting that Romano refuses to rule out the possibility that Bayern Munich could be an option in the summer.

However, for now, nothing seems set in stone and so an awful lot has to happen before any exit will be viewed as a likely outcome.