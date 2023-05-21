Pundit Clinton Morrison has praised Chelsea midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek for his display in their most recent game.

What's the latest on Man City vs Chelsea?

Essentially nothing beyond pride was on the line for either team as the Blues travelled way to Manchester City in the Premier League.

Indeed, Pep Guardiola's men wrapped up the title yesterday with Arsenal losing, and so the side with 115 alleged breaches of financial rules to their name enjoyed a guard of honour for Chelsea ahead of kick-off.

And much of the first half was played at the sort of pace you would expect from two teams will little on the line and this was reflected well by the opening goal.

Wesley Fofana misplaced a pass and City broke with purpose as Cole Palmer found Julian Alvarez who finished well when through on goal.

Chelsea came out in the second half and did well to keep themselves in the game and it seems Loftus-Cheek was one of the standouts.

Indeed, commentating for BBC Radio 5 Live, Morrison noted: "Chelsea are making a game of it in the second half. Ruben Loftus-Cheek has been travelling well with the ball, he's so elegant when he carries it. Chelsea are definitely looking to get on the front foot a bit more."

How good was Ruben Loftus-Cheek vs Man City?

The intensity of the match as summed up well by Sky Sports' Jamie Redknapp as he noted:

"There's a testimonial feel to the game.

"Man City players won't want to get injured and Chelsea just want this season over with now. It's been that bad for them."

But even so, Loftus-Cheek still put in a decent shift. Indeed, in his 81 minutes before being subbed, he showed quality on the ball with 24/26 (92% attempted passes, one out of one long balls attempted and lost the ball just three times from 36 touches.

On top of that, he battled hard for his team winning six of seven ground duels and was fouled three times too (via SofaScore).

All in all, it's fair to say the £120k-p/w midfielder was a rare bright spot in another drab day for the Blues.