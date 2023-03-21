A number of supporters online have questioned Chelsea owner Todd Boehly after he opted to sack the club's head groundsman after 30 years with the Blues.

What has Todd Boehly done at Chelsea?

At the end of last season, the American billionaire led a consortium to take over from Roman Abramovich after the Russian's 19-year spell at Stamford Bridge.

Indeed, Boehly and co happily paid £4.25bn to buy Chelsea and he hasn't wasted much time making himself well-known to all those who follow the Premier League.

For instance, he has been extremely keen to invest in the club with some notable transfers such as Enzo Fernandez, Mykhailo Mudryk, Raheem Sterling and Wesley Fofana. As per football.london, he has spent a total of £566m on players since taking charge of the Blues.

In his latest display of eye-catching behaviour, Boehly has now reportedly sacked head groundsman Jason Griffin after 30 years at the club, while also giving his assistant and son Reisse the axe too.

The report explains that the father and son were responsible for looking after the multiple playing surfaces and grounds that were part of Chelsea, such as Stamford Bridge, the Cobham training ground, and Kingsmeadow, where the women's team play.

After learning about the news, a number of supporters quickly flocked to Twitter to express their opinions on the matter. Interestingly enough, many of them seemed to think Boehly had sacked the wrong man.

Indeed, supporters think Graham Potter should be on his way out of the club instead, amid his shaky time in charge so far which sees the club currently tenth in the division after 27 games.

Here are some of the best reactions...