It seems referee Andy Madley and VAR may have made a key error after dismissing a possible hand ball in the most recent Chelsea defeat.

What happened with VAR in the Chelsea game?

It was a day to forget for Graham Potter and his team as they slumped to a disappointing 2-0 defeat in front of their own fans in the Premier League.

Indeed, their opponents Aston Villa actually managed to leapfrog the Blues and move up to ninth in the division while leaving Chelsea down in 11th with just ten games to play.

In the end, it was goals in either half from Ollie Watkins and then John McGinn that were enough for the Villans as they claimed an impressive win at Stamford Bridge.

However, as shown in footage from Match of the Day, perhaps Potter and co could have got back into the game had Tyrone Mings been punished for a possible hand ball.

Did Chelsea deserve a penalty for the possible handball from Mings?

With Chelsea two goals down and pushing for some sort of fight-back, Joao Felix drove into the box and eventually the ball deflected back towards Mings who was already on the ground have attempted an earlier challenge.

He seems to move his arm towards the ball and undeniably makes contact which sees a number of Potter's players desperately asking for a penalty.

Madley doesn't point to the spot but VAR does get involved. After checking it, however, it seems to decide that the ball hits the top of Mings' arm and so allows play to continue with no punishment.

It's certainly a tight call and from the footage – when looking at the still image – it could be argued that it hits the Aston Villa man's forearm.

Seeing as the rules of the game note that anything on the arm outside the shirt line should be given as a handball, Chelsea fans may have the right to feel a little annoyed by this call.

Seeing as Potter and his team were booed off after the game – and now the manager could be fired, with Villa fans signing "you’re getting sacked in the morning" – it was a pretty disastrous 90 minutes for the home team.

Perhaps a penalty following this incident would have sparked some sort of comeback but football is fickle and with this moment not going Chelsea's way, it could result in their manager losing his job.