Chelsea co-owners Todd Boehly and Behdad Eghbali have apparently held internal discussions as a Mauricio Pochettino update surfaces involving the Stamford Bridge hierarchy.

Pochettino apologises after 4-2 defeat to Wolves

The Blues' 4-2 defeat to Wolves at home last weekend left a bitter taste in the mouths of supporters, with Pochettino's side being subject to boos at both half-time and full-time whistles.

The loss is Chelsea's second bad defeat on the trot and now relegates them to the bottom half of the Premier League table. Every single side above them have conceded fewer goals than Pochettino's side, and their lack of a potent goalscorer is evident by the fact that only West Ham, Wolves and Man United have scored less than them out of the division's top teams.

Chelsea's worst-performing players per 90 with over 10 Premier League appearances - 23/24 Match Rating (via WhoScored) Lesley Ugochukwu 6.20 Noni Madueke 6.47 Malo Gusto 6.50 Mykhailo Mudryk 6.55 Axel Disasi 6.63

This comes after Boehly and the board sought to back Pochettino by spending nearly £400 million last summer, and as pressure mounts on the Argentine, there have been reports that Chelsea have been looking at replacements for their manager. Pochettino, speaking after his side's 4-2 loss to Wolves, issued a public apology to fans for Chelsea's abject display.

"I am so disappointed, we need to change this feeling, and I apologise to the fans. I say thank you to the fans who kept going to the end helping the team and supporting the team," said Pochettino to club media.

"The main problem was that we felt the pressure and the stress to win, to play well, to perform. We didn’t have time when Palmer scored to build our momentum in the game and to dominate and play easy and feel confident.

"At the moment we are not matching the history of the club and we need to accept that. We need to be critical but we cannot give up. Of course we are going to keep working really hard to try to change the results. If it is not working in this way maybe we need to move on and try to find different solutions.

"What we can say is we apologise to the fans. The most important thing we can do now is to feel the responsibility. To understand the fans is really important and we want to apologise and say sorry."

Pochettino also admitted his job is not safe after this humbling loss to Wolves, with journalist Graeme Bailey and HITC now sharing an update.

Boehly and Eghbali hold internal talks as Chelsea weigh Pochettino action

According to their information, both Eghbali and Boehly have discussed the club's current fortunes, with Chelsea's hierarchy considering action may have to be taken in regards to Pochettino this season.

However, this would be reserved for the summer, and it is not currently believed that the former Spurs boss is in danger of the axe before their Carabao Cup final with Liverpool. Eghbali in particular is pushing for improvement, though, so pressure remains on Pochettino to steer the Chelsea ship back on course.