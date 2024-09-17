Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca has been left impressed by one particular member of his squad in Cobham training, who is pulling out all the stops to turn his head and become a fixture in this new-look Blues team.

Chelsea record second win of the season against Bournemouth

Maresca's side were made to battle hard at the Vitality Stadium in Saturday's late kick-off, with the Cherries causing real problems on more than one occasion.

Goalkeeper Robert Sanchez was even forced to deny a penalty from Evanilson, coming after the shot-stopper was booked for fouling him inside the penalty area, with the former making a fantastic diving save to his left as the score remained level.

It was a tough evening for Chelsea, who were made to be resolute on an afternoon where the south coast side really threatened to inflict misery on Maresca. The weakened Blues, who were minus a natural right-back with Malo Gusto and Reece James injured, answered question after question - and were ultimately rewarded for their efforts just minutes from added time.

Christopher Nkunku wriggled into the area, feeding off a pass from summer signing Jadon Sancho, before excellently finding his way through a host of Bournemouth bodies to fire an acute finish into the bottom corner past Mark Travers.

While Pedro Neto was criticised for his Bournemouth performance on the south coast, fellow new arrival Sancho helped to spare Maresca's blushes with his assist for Nkunku - securing Chelsea their second Premier League win of the season.

Neto & Sancho vs Bournemouth Stat Neto Sancho Minutes played 45 45 Touches 23 37 Accurate passes 10/15 (67%) 24/26 (92%) Key passes 1 2 Dribbles completed 0/1 2/4 Duels won 0/3 2/4 Possession lost 9x 7x Stats via Sofascore.

Chelsea now prepare to take on West Ham at the London Stadium on Saturday, with midfielder Romeo Lavia returning to training alongside the likes of Gusto after his recovery from a hamstring injury.

Jadon Sancho impressing Maresca in Chelsea training

At Cobham, it appears Sancho is making quite an impression on Maresca and his coaching staff, with supporters potentially shown a glimpse of what is to come through his Bournemouth assist.

According to GiveMeSport, it is believed Sancho has impressed Maresca in Chelsea training, mainly due to his effort in showing up early, displaying a faultless attitude and even making the effort to introduce himself to Cobham staff.

This will go a long way in the eyes of club chiefs and fans, who are eager to see the winger become a success following his loan move from Man United, which will be made permanent for around £25 million next summer.

The England international was left in the wilderness by Erik ten Hag at Old Trafford, but Maresca may now grant him a new lease of life down south.

"I think we start second half much better and Jadon helped us a lot," said Maresca on Sancho's Chelsea debut against Bouremouth. "What he did tonight is exactly what we expected from him," Maresca said. "As I said, I know Jadon very good because I watched him many, many times in the past and I know what he can give us."