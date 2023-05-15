Journalist Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Mauricio Pochettino will be "involved" as Chelsea look to keep hold of N'Golo Kante.

What's the latest on Chelsea and N'Golo Kante?

It seems all but confirmed that the 51-year-old Argentine will be the Blues' next manager and will take over when the Premier League ends.

With that being the case, Pochettino will have a big job in working out who he wants to keep around at Stamford Bridge after this past season of mediocrity.

Kante is one notable player who will see his £290k-p/w contract expire at the end of the current campaign but it sounds as though Chelsea want to offer the midfielder new terms.

While speaking about the Frenchman on his YouTube channel, however, Romano explained how Pochettino will also play a role in the decision

He said (09:12): "For N'Golo Kante, on the club's side, the idea is to continue together with Kante, but now Pochettino will be involved also in this conversion."

Who else wants to sign Kante?

It's certainly interesting that Chelsea seem keen to keep Kante at Stamford Bridge as this might not have been a certainty seeing as he earns so much, is now 32 years of age, and has struggled with injury issues this season – limiting him to just seven league appearances this term.

However, seeing as he's won so much over the course of his career – such as the Premier League, Champions League and World Cup – it makes sense to keep a proven winner around.

What's more, seeing as rival London club Arsenal have been linked by reports in France with the midfielder in recent weeks, it might not be wise to discard him just yet.

However, while Romano notes that Pochettino will also be involved in the conversations with the player, that doesn't necessarily mean the Argentine will want to offer him a new deal.

Of course, he may be more than happy to keep Kante but perhaps he'll want to have younger options in his squad.

After all, journalist Paul Brown recently explained to GIVEMESPORT how the new manager may prefer a youthful project in west London.

He said: "With Pochettino, I think he works best when he has a squad full of young, hungry, talented players who will work for him, listen and play to the system. I think that's possible at Chelsea. It's just that they have a lot of older, more experienced players with slightly bigger egos who have been around and won stuff as well.

"But I think you will see Pochettino use a lot of the younger players because they're the ones who he can work with and mould and really build a system around. So I think that could be quite exciting for Chelsea."