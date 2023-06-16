Chelsea midfielder Enzo Fernandez wants to talk to Mauricio Pochettino about playing in a more attacking role next season.

What's the latest on Enzo Fernandez and Chelsea?

Last January, fresh of the back of winning the World Cup with Argentina, the 22-year-old was snapped up by the Blues in a British transfer record.

Indeed, Todd Boehly and co splashed £107m to land him from Benfica but the deal hasn't necessarily worked out at this moment in time.

While Enzo hasn't necessarily been that poor, he has been part of a terrible Chelsea side that finished 12th in the Premier League – a club-record low.

Graham Potter was sacked not long after the Argentine arrived and Frank Lampard's unsuccessful spell as interim has now finished with Pochettino set to take charge next season.

The former PSG manager will have a big task on his hands trying to get the best out of his underperforming players and we can expect to see plenty of changes when the side next play a competitive game.

Perhaps one notable difference could be Enzo operating further up the pitch. After all, his father seems to think that's what his son wants.

Speaking to The Chelsea Spot (via Evening Standard) Raul Fernandez said: “He was happy about the arrival of Pochettino. Next season? My son wants to be a champion.

“I think [we will see Enzo play further forward]. He was going to ask [Pochettino] to play further advanced.”

Who will play in midfield for Chelsea next season?

It will certainly be interesting to see if Pochettino entertains this idea with Enzo playing a pretty central role for the Blues since arriving in the Premier League – as you can see on his SofaScore heat map.

However, perhaps he will feel as though he can move further up the pitch if Chelsea can make the right sort of signings in the summer window.

One player who could sit in a deeper midfield role is Moises Caicedo. As things stand, Pochettino's side are "frontrunners" to land the Brighton star but it remains to be seen if the two clubs can agree upon a transfer fee.

However, the club will still likely have to deal with the expected departure of N'Golo Kante – who is poised to seal £86m-a-year move to Saudi Arabia’s Al-Ittihad (via The Guardian).

With that in mind, it might take more than just the one signing of Caicedo before Pochettino allows Enzo to play a more attacking role.