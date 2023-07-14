Frank Lampard didn't get many things right during his two managerial spells at Chelsea, particularly when taking charge as caretaker boss last season. But, this is still a man with veteran Premier League experience on the pitch. And, with that, likely comes the fairly natural ability to spot the next best thing, especially in midfield.

The Blues' transfer policy in the last year hasn't exactly looked like it's come from veteran experience, meanwhile, with the technique seeming more like throwing things at the wall, and seeing what sticks, more so than anything.

After going through three different managers, before landing on new boss Mauricio Pochettino, it's difficult to really decipher what exactly the plan is at Stamford Bridge.

As it turns out, though, on the rare occasion when Lampard should have been listened to in the technical area, he could have helped Chelsea sign a transformative player in Declan Rice.

What did Frank Lampard say?

Speaking on Steven Bartlett's podcast, The Diary of a CEO, Lampard said: "I wanted to bring in Declan Rice.

"I was like 'this kid is going to be the captain of Chelsea for the next 10 years'. It didn't happen, anyway, it is hard to dissect people's work."

The Premier League legend also spoke about his difficult spell as caretaker boss last season, saying: "The biggest thing about the low standards was the size of the squad. The motivation was tough with players outside the Champions League squad.

"When I came in, very quickly I noticed that some players were thinking about the season's going to peter out and what the future's going to look like and that was a difficult situation.

"When you have international players in a big number then of course you're telling internationals to stay at home and it's not easy, and to have the conversation with them every Friday and to get them lined up coming in is also not easy for your own energy."

On Mason Mount and his recent move to Manchester United, he said: "I think it's a great signing.

"So in terms of what he'll bring to Manchester United, it won't just be what Mason brings, he will bring loads of talent, but he's just going to go and (raise) the levels."

Is Declan Rice going to Arsenal?

Of course, even if Chelsea now wanted to sign Rice, they'd stand little to no chance, with the England international all but an Arsenal player.

According to David Ornstein of The Athletic, Rice has been given permission to take his medical, and an agreement has been reached with West Ham. It's now reportedly about the small details, before the deal can be officially confirmed by the Gunners. The deal will reportedly be worth £105m.

Chelsea, meanwhile, have so far welcomed Christopher Nkunku, and Nicolas Jackson to bolster their attack. In truth, however, it's been a summer focused on departures at Stamford Bridge.

So far, the Blues have waved goodbye to 12 players in total. Most notably, they have lost Kai Havertz to Arsenal, Mateo Kovacic to Manchester City, and academy graduate Mount to Manchester United.

After those deals that could strengthen their Premier League rivals, Chelsea may need to find some reinforcements themselves this summer if they are to make a return to the top six, at the very least, next season.

As things stand, it looks set to be a complicated first season for Pochettino.