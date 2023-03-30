Injury expert Ben Dinnery has claimed that it's "good news" Chelsea forward Kai Havertz is only out with illness as opposed to picking up a bad injury.

What's the latest on Kai Havertz and Chelsea?

The German had started his national team's friendly against Peru during the international break but wasn't able to feature in the following game against Belgium.

Indeed, he was sent home after picking up an illness and travelled home while his compatriots lost 3-2 in their second friendly of the break.

Seeing as the likes of Raheem Sterling, Edouard Mendy, Reece James, Mason Mount and many others have all been fitness doubts of late, Dinnery has claimed that it's "good news" the player likely won't be out long, if at all.

While speaking on FPL Injuries, the expert explained his line of thinking.

He said: "Kai Havertz is one of the latest additions to that Chelsea treatment table. Thankfully, this isn't injury-related, this is more of an illness that released him from the German camp.

"And while we can never give any kind of definitive recovery times just to the very nature of the player responses and the typical virus, it certainly is good news within the fact that it isn't a muscle problem or an injury that he's picked up."

What has Havertz been saying about Chelsea?

Interestingly enough, the £150,000-per-week star has recently been speaking in the press about arriving at Chelsea for such big money.

Indeed, he told The Guardian: "For me, the price was a big thing. I was Chelsea’s most expensive player. I don’t understand how so much money is paid but it is normal in football: look at our recent transfers. That brings pressure because people think you are Messi. I was still 20, 21.

"People don’t see that; they see the price so you have to be great from day one. You can feel it, the tension. You read it, hear it."

The player has at least been able to find some good form of late, scoring three goals in the last three games – across the Premier League and the Champions League – before coming into the break.

As it isn't a bad injury, hopefully, he can recover from this flu and get back on the pitch before too long to help maintain this purple patch. The Blues will certainly need him if they want to end the season on a high.