Journalist Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Chelsea hadn't even spoken to Mauricio Pochettino about becoming manager until last week.

What is the latest on Mauricio Pochettino and Chelsea?

It's been a dramatic few days for the Premier League side as the search for a new head coach really begins to heat up.

Indeed, in the week, it was reported that Luis Enrique is no longer a favourite to take charge of the Blues. This was followed up by reports that Julian Nagelsmann was also dropping out of the race.

Since then, it has emerged that former Tottenham Hotspur boss Pochettino is now being considered as a prime candidate for the Chelsea job.

However, when talking about this on his YouTube channel, Romano revealed that these talks have only just begun.

He explained: "Pochettino was already in conversation with Chelsea board last summer, when they decided to go for Graham Potter. It was Potter or Pochettino. Chelsea decided in a few days [to hire Potter], but Pochettino was there and was really appreciated.

"Now he's back in the list after first contact made this week. So until last week, Pochettino never spoke to Chelsea. Now he is in the list and the conversation is there."

Will Pochettino want to join Chelsea?

This is interesting, as in some parts of the media, Pochettino was viewed as a favourite to come in at Chelsea weeks ago. For instance, Gary Nevile told Sky Sports (via BBC Sport): "If they appoint [Zinedine] Zidane, [Diego] Simeone, [Luis] Enrique, they're going to want another £300m because they won't like some of the players they've signed.

"They have to appoint a manager who is going to inherit and like the squad that they’ve got – I think that man, because a lot of them are young, is Pochettino.”

However, despite all these rumours, it seems as though the Chelsea board hadn't seriously considered hiring the 51-year-old until recently.

This could be because their favourites Luis Enrique and Nagelsmann were no longer viable options, and it doesn't necessarily bode that well if they are now trying to hire their third-choice option.

What's more, the club have already opted against Pochettino in the past. As Romano explained, they viewed Potter as the better option when they were last appointing a new boss.

With that being the case, it remains unclear if the Argentine would even want to come in. It certainly sounds as though Chelsea haven't always been totally convinced even if they may now turn to him.