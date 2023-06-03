Joao Felix has dropped a possible hint about one day maybe playing in MLS as his future remains undecided having returned to Atletico Madrid after his loan at Chelsea.

Who will Joao Felix join this summer?

The 22-year-old didn't quite live up to the hype in the Premier League and he leaves the Blues have picked up one red card, scored four goals, and delivered zero assists in 20 games across all competitions.

Despite that, there will likely still be a number of teams who want to sign the player as manager Diego Simeone has suggested that Felix could be off in the summer.

He told Partidazo Cope (via Goal): "It is necessary to see if economically it is good for the club. I no longer enter there. He is a boy who has qualities, who plays well, who everyone talks about and hopefully he can crush it. With us he has always had peaks, he has had bad luck with injuries."

On top of that, though, Atletico Madrid president Enrique Cerezo has stated that Chelsea won't be signing Felix permanently and so his future remains up in the air.

The Portuguese international has been active on social media recently, and the images could suggest he's keen on playing in MLS one day – even if that's not likely to happen particularly soon.

Indeed, Felix posted several photos of himself playing tennis in a Charlotte FC shirt on his Instagram page.

Why was Felix wearing a Charlotte FC shirt?

In the photos, the 22-year-old can be seen wearing a shirt with the name Nuno Santos on the back – he is Felix's former Benfica team-mate who now plays for Charlotte.

And so, perhaps this is just a reunion of old friends as opposed to any major transfer hint that might tell us which step the player will take next in his career.

Even so, you can never rule anything out in football. What's more, even if Felix doesn't head to America this summer, his now evident connections with MLS could mean a move might happen at some point in the future.

For now, though, it does seem more likely that he'll either remain in Madrid or find another big European club to impress at next summer.

For instance, one recent rumour suggests he could be heading back to the Premier League but this time he'll get a chance to impress with Newcastle United.