Journalist Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Roberto De Zerbi has a release clause that can be triggered this summer amid past links to the vacant Chelsea manager position.

After sacking Graham Potter, it remains unclear who exactly will become the next permanent manager for the Blues. One thing can be certain, though, Frank Lampard won't be in the running for the job.

After all, having lost to Arsenal 3-1 in the Premier League last night, he has now fallen to defeat in all six games since taking charge as interim boss, and is the first English manager in charge of a top-flight team to lose ten games on the trot in 35 years.

Brighton boss De Zerbi is one alternative name to Lampard that looks a lot more appealing for Chelsea. Indeed, the 43-year-old has been touted as a target in recent times.

What's more, it sounds as though he could be available this summer due to a release clause in his contract that could be triggered. Romano explained as much while talking on the Here We Go podcast.

The journalist said (16:42): "Let me say one thing, Robert De Zerbi has a release clause in his contract. You can call it a release clause, fixed amount, whatever you want.

"But there is an amount of money, which is close to 11 million euros, which allows Robert De Zerbi to leave the club in the summer – not during the season.

"This is the only difference with Potter. The Potter clause was valid during the year, and this is how Potter joined Chelsea in September. The Potter clause was different because now De Zerbi is only allowed to leave in the summer, in July.

"But again, at this moment, there is no concrete talk because Chelsea are not working on De Zerbi as a possibility.”

Will Roberto De Zerbi join Chelsea?

Despite Chelsea in theory just having to pay this €11m (£9.7m) release clause, that doesn't necessarily mean De Zerbi would be open to joining the Blues.

And Romano makes clear that there are no current talks between the manager and the London outfit right now, so it doesn't sound as though it's likely at this moment in time.

However, should Chelsea change their minds, it's good news that there is already a predetermined figure they would have to pay to get this deal done – so you can't quite shut the door on this rumour just yet.

Even so, with Brighton quite likely to be playing European football next season, and Todd Boehly's side sitting closer to the relegation zone, it's not as though De Zerbi has any great reason to jump ship this summer.