TalkSport pundit Darren Bent has questioned whether Vincent Kompany would be a good fit at Chelsea due to his relative inexperience.

What's the latest on the Chelsea manager search?

It seems as though there are still a few twists and turns to happen yet as the Blues look to appoint someone to take over from Graham Potter on a permanent basis.

Frank Lampard's struggles as interim have shown it won't be an easy job for whoever comes in and "top candidate" Julian Nagelsmann has reportedly now pulled out of the race.

Still, Burnley boss Kompany has been linked with the job since but it doesn't sound as though all are convinced that the 37-year-old would be the right man to come in.

Indeed, while talking on TalkSport, former player Bent outlined his thoughts on the rumours, highlighting some potential problems with the possible future Chelsea boss.

He said: "If they were to be in the hunt for Vincent Kompany, is that not Potter all over again?

"Because [he is] someone who's inexperienced at that level. I know he played for Manchester City, he's a fantastic captain, but managing players of that level - that might be an issue."

Would Vincent Kompany be a good fit for Chelsea?

Potter is only 47 and Nagelsmann is just 35. With Kompany also being relatively young by managerial standards, it seems as though Todd Boehly maybe after a more youthful head coach.

However, Potter's failure may have been due to his inexperience at the top which left players struggling to respect him – as shown by his supposed “Hogwarts” nickname.

Well, Kompany has even less experience at the top as he has yet to take charge of a Premier League game. However, he has proven he's too good for the Championship, having already led Burnley to promotion during his first season as a head coach in England.

What's more, the Chelsea players would likely have more respect for the 37-year-old as he achieved some much as a player, winning the Premier League four times with Manchester City.

Even so, Bent has a point. After Potter failed to build any great momentum with the Blues, the players began to feel he was "out of his depth".

Seeing as Kompany doesn't have a vast wealth of managerial experience to call upon if he did arrive in west London and get off to a shaky start, he too could soon lose the faith of his players.

It will certainly be interesting to see if actually offered the job by Boelhy and co.