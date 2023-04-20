Journalist Dean Jones has Chelsea may look to move on from Frank Lampard already but this could damage their hopes of landing Julian Nagelsmann.

What's the latest on Frank Lampard and Chelsea?

It's been a frankly appalling run of form for the Blues under their interim coach as the club have lost all four matches after the sacking of Graham Potter.

Most recently, Chelsea were dumped out of the Champions League this week by Real Madrid, losing 2-0 at Stamford Bridge for an aggregate defeat of 4-0 across both legs.

With all this being the current state of the club, it seems as though Todd Boehly may have had enough of Lampard.

Indeed, in a new article for GiveMeSport, insider Jones revealed that the Englishman may have just two more games to save his position as interim.

He explained: "Yet his first three matches ended in defeat and after the weekend one source close to the dressing room told GMS that if the next three matches - starting with a trip to Real Madrid - did not go well it would not be a surprise to see Chelsea change manager yet again."

However, this may not be good news for those who want Nagelsmann in West London as the German isn't ready to take up a job so soon.

Jones revealed as much, writing: "This is a factor that actually goes against Nagelsmann becoming the next boss that Chelsea seriously have to weigh up: The German does not want to take up a new job during the season, preferring to come in for the summer to attack pre-season and focus fully on preparing a squad for a full campaign."

Who does Todd Boehly want as Chelsea manager?

It's interesting to hear this latest report as Jones has also been on the record as suggesting Nagelsmann may actually be Boehly's preferred choice for the job.

The journalist told Chasing Green Arrows (via Football Fancast): "I get the feeling that ideally Todd Boehly would still go for Nagelsmann."

However, if the 35-year-old wants to take a proper break from football after recently being sacked by Bayern Munich, this may rule him out of the Chelsea job in the short term.

If that's the case, then Spanish manager Luis Enrique could be the next best option for Boehly with reports lining them with a move for the 52-year-old too.

If Lampard continues to lose games, he could well lose his job as interim (which might be a first). Should that happen, it will be interesting to see if Nagelsmann's position changes, or if he does indeed refuse any approach from the Blues before the season is over.