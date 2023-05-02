Journalist Ben Jacobs has revealed that Chelsea are considering a possible move to hire Luciano Spalletti as the club's next manager.

What are the latest Chelsea manager rumours?

The Blues are currently on the hunt for a new head coach but it remains unclear who has been their number one target.

At the moment, Mauricio Pochettino looks to be the potential favourite but that's only after the likes of Julian Nagelsmann and Luis Enrique have fallen out of the race.

However, it seems as though Napoli boss Spalletti is going to be yet another name considered for the role by Todd Boehly and co.

Indeed, while speaking in a recent interview with GIVEMESPORT, Jacobs outlined the club's interest in the 64-year-old but explained that it might not be an easy deal to complete.

In full, he said: "Luciano Spalletti is another name that has been spoken about. But at the moment, he's fully focused on Napoli and winning the Scudetto, and is not necessarily attainable, therefore, to approach or speak to at this point. So Chelsea do want to move in the coming weeks to get that name.

"Because even if that name starts next season, they still want to lock down the name, which helps stabilise the club. And then there's a name that they can take in the coming weeks into the transfer market ahead of the window opening which is important as well. But this has always been about Chelsea not rushing."

Why would Chelsea want Luciano Spalletti?

It's no shock that Spalletti would be considered by the Premier League side. In fact, after the season he's had with Napoli, he may well be a target for a number of top teams across Europe.

After all, the coach has led his side to a Champions League quarter-final and is on the verge of bringing the first Scudetto to Naples since the 1989-1990 season during the legendary days of Diego Maradona.

With that title race not quite wrapped up just yet though, it's understandable Spalletti's focus remains on Napoli and so if Chelsea want to make an appointment soon, they may struggle to get the Italian on board.

However, as Jacobs points out, the club's managerial search has been about taking their time and so they may opt to be patient and persevere with Frank Lampard as interim while waiting until the summer.

At which stage, perhaps with the Serie A title under his belt, Spalletti could be a more realistic target.