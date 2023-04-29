Journalist Fabrizio Romano has revealed Chelsea haven't quite finalised the appointment of Mauricio Pochettino as they still have to agree on details such as the length of his contract.

What's the latest Chelsea and Mauricio Pochettino news?

It's widely understood and has been reported that the Argentine is now the clear favourite to take over from Frank Lampard at the end of the season.

Indeed, despite past links to the likes of Luis Enrique and Julian Nagelsmann since Graham Potter was sacked, it sounds as though the Blues have finally landed their man.

However, while talking on the latest episode of the Here We Go podcast, Romano did explain that it's not quite been formalised just yet.

Even so, it doesn't sound as though there is any reason for Chelsea fans to panic, with most of the key details relating to the project agreed upon.

The journalist explained: “The agreement is really close. Now it's also about the contract. So why the deal is not in place or completely not announced yet [is] because they are working on the final crucial points of the contract.

"So now it's about the details of the contract. Because the main points of the project, they already discussed that and everything is almost ready between Mauricio Pochettino and Chelsea.

"Now it's about the contract - length of the contract, clauses, these kinds of things. So the discussion is ongoing. We wait, but all sources are very confident on this appointment."

What's been said about Pochettino joining Chelsea?

This news of a deal with the 51-year-old not quite being wrapped up just yet might concern some supporters who must be desperate to have some sense of clarity over the manager's position at their club – especially amid the turgid form since Lampard took over as interim.

But with the Englishman hired to guide the Blues for the rest of the season, there's no rush for either Pochettino or Chelsea with regard to the finer details of his contract.

And so, by the sounds of it, once a few more specifics have been ironed out, the club will be able to officially announce the Argentine – though that could take a little while yet.

Pundit Gary Neville certainly seems to think it's a good move. He told The Overlap (via The Chelsea Chronicle) “I think he is a really talented coach. I think Chelsea next year could really surprise us. Pochettino will bring the club together because he will; he’s likeable, and the players will respect him enormously,”

“I think he’ll do a very, very good job next season. He’ll cover a lot of the stuff that’s going on behind the scenes is my prediction. If they get him, I think you’ll have a very good season next year.

“Those players are perfect for Pochettino; they are talented and young, but they just need direction.”