Journalist Paul Brown has claimed that possible future Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino will use a lot of young players in his first season.

What's the latest on Chelsea and Mauricio Pochettino?

After sacking both Thomas Tuchel and Graham Potter in the same season, only to see the Blues drop dramatically down the Premier League table, Todd Boehly will be hoping he gets his next big decision at Stamford Bridge correct.

This will no doubt relate to who he appoints as manager and for now it seems all but certain that former Spurs and PSG boss Pochettino will be hired.

Indeed, as per The Guardian, the Blues are close to agreeing a deal to bring the 51-year-old back to London for next season.

Perhaps the Argentine's biggest task will be handling the bloated squad he inherits and Brown seems to think that he may do this by giving youth a chance.

Indeed, when talking recently to GIVEMESPORT, the journalist said: "With Pochettino, I think he works best when he has a squad full of young, hungry, talented players who will work for him, listen and play to the system. I think that's possible at Chelsea. It's just that they have a lot of older, more experienced players with slightly bigger egos who have been around and won stuff as well.

"But I think you will see Pochettino use a lot of the younger players because they're the ones who he can work with and mould and really build a system around. So I think that could be quite exciting for Chelsea."

Who will Chelsea sell under Pochettino?

To be fair, it was Pochettino who got the best out of Dele Ali at Tottenham with the midfielder winning the Professional Footballers' Association Young Player of the Year award twice in a row under Pochettino.

And Chelsea certainly have some exciting young prospects that could be moulded into fine players. The likes of Lewis Hall, Omari Hutchinson and Andrey Santos all spring to mind.

What's more, After spending a mammoth £88.5m to sign Mykhailo Mudryk from Shakhtar Donetsk in January, Boehly will no doubt be desperate to see the best out of the 22-year-old in the near future.

However, Pochettino will still have to deal with the senior stars too, so perhaps the first order of business when he arrives will be offloading some potentially unwanted first-team members such as Hakim Ziyech, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, and Christian Pulisic.