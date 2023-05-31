Journalist Dean Jones has claimed that Reece James "is going to be a lot of fun" under the coaching of Mauricio Pochettino at Chelsea.

It's been a season to forget for the Blues as they've ended up finishing 12th in the Premier League after a dreadful campaign.

Fortunately, having now officially announced that Pochettino will be taking charge in the summer, fans have plenty to look forward to.

Of course, a max exodus is expected over the coming months as they trim the squad and some interesting names could be up for sale, such as Mason Mount, Mateo Kovacic, Cesar Azpilicueta, Christian Pulisic, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Ruben Loftus-Cheek.

However, it would be a big shock if James was allowed to leave, especially with his £250k-p/w contract running until 2028.

In fact, insider Jones seems to think James is one player who could really flourish under the management of Pochettino.

He told the Chasing Green Arrows podcast: (36:45): “I'll tell you what, a Pochettino version of Reece James is going to be a lot of fun.”

Talking specifically about the Premier League Fantasy Football game, he added: "There is every chance we will all be picking Reece James on the first day of getting the next version of this game. I can be pretty sure that as well."

Could Reece James be the best right-back in the world?

What bodes well for James is that Pochettino did pretty well to develop his fullbacks during his time with Spurs, integrating the likes of Kyle Walker, Danny Rose, Kieran Tripper and Ben Davies at different moments.

And the Chelsea right-back has already shown plenty of promise in his career so far too. Despite only being 23, he's already played 147 times for the Blues and has shown a fine ability to get forward with 11 goals and 20 assists.

What's more, he's won plenty too with a Champions League title to his name, as well as the Club World Cup and the UEFA Super Cup.

However, the 2022/23 campaign was a difficult campaign for the Englishman with injury holding him back to just 16 appearances in the Premier League (via Transfermarkt).

Earlier in the season, teammate Trevoh Chalobah claimed James might just be the world’s best right-back.

He said (via Independent) “We are lucky to have him. He is an unbelievable player who can do all sides of the game. He can defend, get us goals and get us assists.

“It’s a pleasure to play with him. He’s definitely one of the best in the world, I’ve said it from day one. And, right now, he could be the best in the world.”

All in all, it does seem as though James has all the ingredients to reach a new level under Pochettino.