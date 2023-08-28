Chelsea winger Raheem Sterling has had an excellent start to the new Premier League season under manager Mauricio Pochettino and it appears to be down to three key reasons.

What's the latest on Raheem Sterling and Chelsea?

Last term, after the Englishman arrived from Manchester City in a reported £50m deal, things did not go too well for the winger. After all, he finished the campaign with just six league goals – his lowest tally in seven years.

Already in the early stages of the current season, however, he has shown significant signs of improvement. For instance, in the 3-1 loss at West Ham, despite the defeat he was lauded for his efforts.

As per the Evening Standard, he was the best performer for Chelsea, with an 8/10 player rating. In the same report, Nizaar Kinsella journalist added: "An incredible all-action dribbling performance in which he was Chelsea’s main creator and threat. Deserved an assist."

Most recently, he stole the show in the home win against Luton Town, scoring twice as the Blues picked up a first competitive victory under Pochettino. Jamie Carragher on commentary for Sky Sports noted the player's change in form.

He said (via Daily Mail): "Dancing feet from Raheem Sterling. He looked back to his best last week and this is more evidence of that.

"We're now seeing the real Raheem Sterling now in a Chelsea shirt."

Evidently, there has been a big change in the way the 28-year-old has performed of late and in a new report in The Athletic, it's noted that three reasons explain this change in form.

Why is Raheem Sterling now playing so well?

Firstly, his diet. Indeed, the article explains: "Key to his renaissance was a conversation with Chelsea personnel over what was going on. The club recommended a nutritionist to him and they have been working together ever since. A list of foods has been provided that help with muscle recovery and refuelling."

It's further explained that Sterling now records his daily meals and has them analysed by a nutritionist who tells him what to add or reduce from his diet – while a personal chef has also been employed to help cater to his needs at home.

Next, as evidenced by the video shared below, the 28-year-old has worked extremely hard in the off-season to help build up his explosive speed as well as his cardio fitness.

He trained hard over the summer, running up steep hills at Lightwater Country Park in Surrey with the Camberley Judo Club. As you can see in the footage, his ability to outrun other athletes on this uncomfortable terrain has helped him blitz past defenders with ease in the Premier League.

Finally, Pochettino's arrival at Stamford Bridge seems to have significantly helped improve Stelings' confidence. Sterling had never even experienced what it is like when a club sacks a manager in the past. And so it would have been difficult when Chelsea went from Thomas Tuchel to Graham Potter to Frank Lampard all in one season.

The article explains too, that the player's "bond with Pochettino is already a very close one" and that they are "very much on the same page". This is already yielding results on the pitch too.

After all, as per WhoScored, Sterling has the highest match rating from within the whole squad so far with a 7.6 rating. In that time, he's started three games, scored twice and picked up one man-of-the-match award.

Clearly, those three changes are making a world of difference.