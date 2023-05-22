Journalist Bobby Vincent has slammed Cesar Azpilicueta after he struggled to impress with a 4/10 display in the most recent Chelsea defeat.

What happened between Chelsea and Man City?

Even before Manchester City had taken to the pitch at the Etihad on Sunday afternoon, they had already wrapped up the Premier League title.

Indeed, with Arsenal losing to Nottingham Forest the day before, the Blues' visit to Manchester was rendered essentially meaningless with both teams no longer having anything beyond pride on the line.

In the end, a single first-half goal from Julian Alvarez was enough to see City win 1-0 in a match that was played as if both teams had their minds elsewhere.

The defeat, however, does confirm that Chelsea are set for their lowest ever points total in the Premier League era no matter what happens on the final day of the season.

Evidently, it wasn't a good day for Frank Lampard's men but it seems one man stood out for all the wrong reasons.

Indeed, in the player ratings for football.london, Vincent tore into Azpilicueta and handed him a 4/10 for his efforts.

He also wrote: "Got rinsed by Cole Palmer early on. He couldn't keep up with the City youngster in one-on-one situations. A tough afternoon for the Spaniard."

How bad was Azpilicueta vs Man City?

When you look at his stats on SofaScore, it highlights just how much Azpilicueta struggled at right-back on the day.

Indeed, the 33-year-old was dribbled past twice and gave away three fouls (the most of any Chelsea player in both categories). He lost his only aerial duel and won just 3/9 ground duels attempted.

Whilst he was also sloppy on the ball, losing it eight times and failing to find a teammate with either of his two crosses. And he finished the game with the same amount of touches (43) as goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga

Incidentally, covering the game with live updates on Twitter, Vincent also noted Azpilicueta's earlier on in the match.

For instance, at one point in the first half, he wrote: "Not sure how it's not 2-0 to City. Foden has a great chance. Azpilicueta having a nightmare up against Palmer."

All in all, it's fair to say the £180k-p/w defender had a day to forget at the Etihad and it remains unclear just how much longer he'll be trusted as a regular in the team as he turns 34 in August.