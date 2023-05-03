Fans online have torn Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to shreds after he failed to make any sort of impact on his return to the Emirates Stadium last night with Chelsea.

What's the latest on Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang?

Having once been much-loved and very highly-rated as a Premier League captain with Arsenal not so long ago, the striker's career has stalled in recent times.

Indeed, now with London rivals Chelsea, Aubameyang has struggled to impress this season – much like nearly everyone else involved with the club.

On Tuesday night, however, he had the chance to get revenge on his former side as he returned to the Emirates for the first time since leaving in 2022 amid speculation of a falling out with Mikel Arteta.

Ironically, the £160k-per-week striker's last Premier League start also came against the Gunners. On that occasion, he struggled as the Blues lost 1-0 at home and he managed just eight touches before being hauled off after 64 minutes.

Well, this week, things were even worse as two goals from Martin Odegaard and Gabriel Jesus saw Arsenal race to a 3-0 lead before halftime.

In this period, Aubameyang had essentially zero impact, as he managed just nine touches (with four of those coming directly from kick-offs), had zero shots at goal, lost the ball once, made one foul, and lose two out of two attempted duels, via Sofascore.

Frank Lampard evidently had had enough by that stage and hooked him during the break, but the damage was already done as Chelsea were comfortably beaten 3-1 after the full 90 minutes.

With that in mind, it's safe to say he failed to impress. And it's not as though fans on Twitter had much sympathy for him either. Indeed, the 33-year-old was torn to shreds online.

Here are some of the best reactions...

Arsenal fans certainly enjoyed his display...

Some even suggested his time in the Premier League should probably be coming to an end.