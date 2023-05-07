Referee John Brooks and his VAR team may well have made a big mistake in the Chelsea win by missing a potential penalty after Thiago Silva brought Dominic Solanke down.

What's the latest on VAR and Chelsea?

After having lost all four of the Premier League games since Frank Lampard arrived as interim manager, the Blues finally picked up all three points on the weekend as they beat Bournemouth 3-1.

Conor Gallagher's early header gave Chelsea a perfect start at the Vitality Stadium but Matias Vina levelled for the Cherries with a fine strike.

With the game tightly balanced, Benoit Badiashile and Joao Felix then scored twice in the final ten minutes of the game to five Lampard and co a desperately needed victory.

However, when the game was still a 1-1, Dango Ouattara rolled a low cross into the box and the Cherries subsequently had a major penalty shout.

As seen in the official highlights on the Sky Sports YouTube page, it looked as though Solanke got to the ball first as Silva slid in to block his shot.

Did Solanke deserve a penalty against Chelsea?

In the heat of the moment, referee Brooks simply waved play on as the ball went out of play but VAR did check the incident.

Despite it looking quite obvious that Solanke got to the ball first while Silva slides in and brings the striker down, the video technology decided it wasn't enough of a mistake to overrule the on-field decision.

This seems like a pretty dubious decision and the Sky Sports co-commentary backed that up as he remarked: “This should be a penalty really, he's just taken him completely out of the equation.”

Interestingly enough, Bournemouth are the only team in the Premier League yet to be awarded a penalty this term, while Chelsea are yet to give one away (via Daily Echo).

Speaking to the press after the game, manager Gary O’Neil had his say on the questionable call, saying: “I thought it was a tight one.

“I thought Thiago Silva doesn't get the ball, so Dom manages to take a touch before he gets there."

He accepted the harsh decision, though, despite noting that it probably wouldn't have been overturned by VAR had the referee pointed to the spot originally.

He said: “So, yeah, we'd have probably needed that one to be given [live] and then it maybe would have been upheld."