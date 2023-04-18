Insider Simon Phillips has claimed that Chelsea could decide to part ways with interim boss Frank Lampard hire a permanent manager this week instead.

What's the latest on Frank Lampard and Chelsea?

It feels as though everything in the Blues' dismal season so far has been leading up to this big night at Stamford Bridge in the Champions League.

Indeed, despite having lost the first leg 2-0 in Spain, Chelsea are still in with hope as they look to claw back that deficit in front of their own fans at Stamford Bridge tonight.

Lampard has lost all three of his games in charge so far but if he can lead the Blues to a memorable European win against Madrid, all will be forgotten.

However, that certainly is a big if. And so, it seems as though Todd Boehly and co may be prepared to already move on from the 44-year-old.

While writing for GiveMeSport, Phillips claimed that he wouldn't be shocked if Lampard was gone by the end of the week.

He said: "Lampard is expected to still be in charge until the end of the season, but at the same time it would not surprise me if Chelsea look to pull the plug at any moment if they make a decision on their new manager this week.

"Everything is being accelerated now for the new manager search and plans being made, and at the very least, a pre-contract agreement could soon be made for a new manager to come in this summer."

Who could be Chelsea's next manager?

It certainly seems as though the Blues are intensifying their pursuit of a permanent manager. Indeed, in the same article, Phillips noted that Julian Nagelsmann will be spoken to in London this week, while Luis Enrique is expected to have the same treatment soon enough as well.

The club's Premier League campaign looks destined to finish in mid-table obscurity, so if Chelsea can't win against Real Madrid, you can consider their season as good as over.

With that being the case, it could be wise to let Lampard go and try and bring in a new face as soon as possible. This would allow either a Nagelsmann or a Luis Enrique seven league games to get acquainted with the squad, without having too much immediate pressure to get things right.

Taking it all into account, if things go poorly at Stamford Bridge tonight, Lampard's second spell with the club as a coach could end even sooner than expected.