Journalist Fabrizio Romano has revealed that there is no truth to the rumours which claim Chelsea have made a bid to sign Dusan Vlahovic.

What's the latest on Chelsea and Dusan Vlahovic?

In one of the biggest stories to emerge on the weekend ahead of the summer transfer window, it seems as though the Blues are keen to land the Juventus striker.

Indeed, as reported by ESPN, Vlahovic has become the club's number-one priority and have already made an €80m (£69m) bid for the player.

With Todd Boehly in charge, this seems more than plausible and it wouldn't be a shock if this was indeed the case.

However, when speaking about it all on his YouTube channel, Romano revealed that both Chelsea and Juventus have denied this rumour.

He explained (2:33): “To clarify something about Dusan Vlahovic. We heard rumours in the last hours of a bid from Chelsea, €80m for Dusan Vlahovic.

"Guys, what I can say today is that, from what I understand, Chelsea have not sent any bids to Juventus – this is denied on both Chelsea and Juventus' side. So there is no bid from Chelsea at this stage.

"Dusan Vlahovic is one of many strikers Chelsea are following because we know they will go for a new number nine, and so they will have a new striker in the summer – they know Vlahovic very well.

"He is one of many strikers they appreciate but they have not sent any official bid or any open talks by sending a verbal proposal. At the moment, nothing is advanced between Chelsea and Juventus for Dusan Vlahovic.”

How much is Dusan Vlahovic worth?

The 23-year-old signed for Juve from Fiorentina in back January 2022 for €81.6m (£71m) and has three years left on his contract – which is worth about £216k-p/w.

With that in mind, he won't come cheap and it remains unclear if that rumoured £69m bid would have been enough to get a deal done.

Vlahovic has done okay in Serie A this season, but not brilliantly and the club may have been expecting more than just the ten league goals he has delivered in 26 outings.

Taking that into account, if a club was happy to take the player off their hands for about the same price they paid for him, Juventus might be tempted into a sale.

However, for now, it seems no official bid has been put on the table.