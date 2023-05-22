Journalist Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Chelsea aren't looking to sign Alexis Mac Allister as a "priority" even though Mauricio Pochettino "appreciates the player".

Who does Mauricio Pochettino want to sign at Chelsea?

The Argentine is set to arrive at Stamford Bridge in the summer and so it's no shock to learn that he's already eyeing up some key signings.

Indeed, a report in the Daily Mail has recently named four key targets with Lautaro Martinez, Declan Rice, Emi Martinez and Mac Allister all said to be of interest to Pochettino.

However, despite this particular links to the Brighton and Hove Albion star, it sounds as though Chelsea won't grant Poch his wish as they want to target a more defensive-minded midfielder instead this summer.

While talking about CFC transfers on his YouTube channel, Romano explained his full understanding of the latest rumours.

He said: "Mauricio Pochettino, just to mention Chelsea, appreciates the player so it's true that Chelsea and especially Pochettino appreciates Mac Allister.

"But at the moment Chelsea have not made any proposal for Mac Allister because their priority is different kinds of midfielder. A number six, a defensive midfielder – not a creative midfielder.

"This is why, [he] is not a priority today. The situation could change, we will see at the end of the season, but as of now Liverpool are front runners."

What's the latest Mac Allister transfer news?

As mentioned by Romano, Chelsea aren't the only team in the Premier League to be keeping tabs on Mac Allister right now.

Indeed, an April report in The Guardian claimed Premier League sides such as Manchester United and the Reds were also keen on the £50k-p/w midfielder.

Well, it seems as though Liverpool have taken an early lead in this particular transfer race with Romano also Tweeting this week that "personal terms are almost agreed" with the player.

No doubt this will come as a bit of a blow for Chelsea and Pochettino as they clearly rate the player but it seems their plan is to sign a different-profile midfielder.

Interestingly enough, journalist Pete O'Rourke claimed in his column for Football Insider that Romeo Lavia, Moises Caicedo, and Amadou Onana are all on the club's transfer shortlist.

This was reported before Pochettino was certain to arrive at Stamford Bridge and so it really does sound as though the decision-makers behind the scenes have been targeting a defensive-minded midfielder for some time now.